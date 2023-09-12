The villains have been cast in Spy X Family Code: White movie

The Forger family is all set to hit big screens in December in Japan, and recently, Spy X Family Code: White received the character designs and cast of two new villains.

The Spy X Family manga came out in 2019, and the adorable characters of the series were brought to life by Wit Studio, also behind the fabulous animation of three seasons of Attack on Titan. Along with Wit Studio, we must also give equal credit to Clover Works, which has done an equal amount of hard work in crafting every detail of the black-and-white manga into a colorful anime adaptation.

After the first season of Spy X Family, fans started craving for a Season 2. Well, their dreams did come true when, at the Jump Festa 2023, the anime was renewed for a new season. Not only this, the popular franchise also received its first-ever spin-off movie.

The odd family of Forgers will be seen embarking on a new adventure in a new place. While the main characters, Loid, Yor, Anya, and their pet dog Bond, will reprise their roles, we will also see two new antagonists join them as they go on their new adventure.

Spy X Family Code: White Villains revealed

Spy X Family will see the Japanese actors Tomoya Nakamura and Kento Kaku joining the cast as the villain duo Dmitri and Luca.

The spin-off movie has nothing to do with the original source of Spy X Family. So, the two newly revealed villains have also been created for the movie, and they do not exist in the manga or the previous anime. Tatsuya Endo has scripted the film’s story from scratch, and Takashi Katagiri has taken the directorial responsibilities.

The film received its first look when it was initially announced, and after a few months, we got to see the first trailer, which gave us a glimpse of the events we would witness on the big screens. Loid has to go on a mission as an undercover agent, so he decides to take his fake family with him. However, Anya becomes a reason for new threats to the World, and now this misfit family has to go beyond their limits to save the entire World.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

