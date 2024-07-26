The Rose of Versailles movie: Everything you need to know

The Rose of Versailles movie is an upcoming historical romance drama, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

The classic Shojo series, The Rose of Versailles, is ready to return to the screen with a new movie. The original anime aired in 1979 and it’s still one of the best Shojo series of all time. Written and illustrated by Riyoko Ikeda, the manga was serialized in Margaret Mazaine from 1972 to 1973.

In September 2022, popular animation studio MAPPA announced a remake with a key visual and an announcement PV. MAPPA is popular for creating Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and several other noteworthy Shonen series.

Article continues after ad

However, Shojo is something they rarely do, which is sure to intrigue anime enthusiasts. But when is the reboot releasing and what is it about?

The Rose of Versailles movie release window

The Rose of Versailles movie will be released in Spring 2025.

So far, there is no confirmation about the exact release date but it’s expected to premiere in the first half of 2025. The movie will first be released in Japanese theatres, after which, the studio will announce global release dates, which will likely take a few months.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is the plot of The Rose of Versailles?

The story is set a few years prior to and during the French Revolution and follows Oscar Francois de Jarjayes, a Parisian noblewoman who was raised as a boy. Her first assignment is to chaperone the new Crown Princess Marie-Antoinette, who later falls in love with Oscar only to realize she’s a woman.

MAPPA

The two soon befriend one another. Trapped in the rigid high society, Oscar is conflicted after seeing the queen abuse her power and causing poverty among the common people. The story continues as it depicts the struggles of two women burdened by their families and their love for one another.

Article continues after ad

The Rose of Versailles movie trailer

The new trailer was released in July 2024.

The trailer showcases the beautiful animation style we can expect, as well as giving the characters and their voice actors a chance to shine, too.

It doesn’t give much away, either. This is only a short teaser, and we expect a longer trailer to come in the future.

Article continues after ad

The Rose of Versailles movie main cast and characters

There are four key characters, and they’ll be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro, Aya Hirano, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, and Kazuki Kato.

Article continues after ad

The new trailer includes the cast members of the four major characters. Here’s who they’re playing:

Oscar François de Jarjayes: Miyuki Sawashiro

Marie Antoinette: Aya Hirano

André Grandier: Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Hans Axel von Fersen: Kazuki Kato

That’s all the information we have on The Rose of Versailles movie. Have a look at our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Solo Leveling Season 2 for more top-scoring franchises due to return.