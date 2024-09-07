One of the most popular harem anime is coming back, and everyone’s saying the same thing

A popular harem anime – The Quintessential Quintuplets – is coming back with another TV special this year, but viewers think it’s overkill at this point.

If you’re a fan of the harem subgenre, chances are you’ve heard about the Nakano quintuplets and their tutor-turned-love-interest Fuutaro. The group debuted in the 2019 romance anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets, charming viewers with a heartfelt story that’s as much about family as love.

The anime show later got a sequel in 2021 and a movie in 2022. Throughout the course of the story, we see each Nakano sister finding their way into the world and falling in love with Fuutaro in the process. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

In a typical harem fashion, we were also left to wonder which sister would ultimately snag the protagonist’s heart. The question is finally answered in the anime movie, as Fuutaro remembers Yotsuba as the girl he fell in love with as a kid. With that memory returned, the two get together and eventually marry.

That’s where the movie ends, and viewers think that’s where it should’ve stopped. Fuutaro and Yotsuba getting together is the natural conclusion of the story (though it angered many fans).

Yet the makers have announced another project in the franchise. A new The Quintessential Quintuplets TV Special will arrive on our screens in September, giving us a glimpse into Fuutaro’s honeymoon with Yotsuba as her sisters accompany them (weird!).

Viewers believe dragging it further contributes nothing to the plot, and only tests the audience’s patience. As one wrote on Reddit, “Milking it for all its worth.”

“With how much they are milking the franchise, I don’t doubt if we get a ‘Quintessential Quintuplets: The Next Generation’,” mocked another.

“You know at this point why did Yotsuba win if you are just gonna act like we got a ‘harem’ route? Just do the harem ending,” commented a third.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a harem anime that had a definite winner keep going like this before,” added a fourth.

One fan shared, “If they are gonna milk the series for all it’s worth, then better commission Shaft to give QQ the Brotherhood treatment.”

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Honeymoon Arc is being animated by Bibury Animation Studios and will be released on September 20, 2024.

For more upcoming anime, find out which shows to look out for in Fall 2024. You can also check out our guides to Dragon Ball Daima and Dandadan.