The New Gate: Everything we know so far

The New Gate light novels are finally getting the anime adaptation treatment. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

Shinogi Kazanami’s popular light novel, The New Gate, has received praise from the anime world due to its “personable and approachable” take on the isekai genre.

Since it was first published in 2013, the series has 21 published volumes, a manga, and a discontinued mobile video game. And now, it’s going to get a brand-new anime adaptation.

So, from teaser visuals to its cast and crew, here is everything that we know so far about upcoming anime series, The New Gate.

When will The New Gate be released?

We haven’t got an official release date yet.

On November 9, the anime adaptation for The New Gate series was first revealed on the upcoming anime’s official website and Twitter, alongside a teaser visual of main characters Shin, Schnee Riser, and Tierra Lucent.

The official post announced that fans can expect to see the first episodes in 2024. However, we are still waiting for an official release window.

The New Gate plot

Written by Shinogi Kazanami, the story revolves around an online video game that turns into a life-and-death battle for its players. Shin, a veteran gamer, is the series’ main protagonist and the most powerful player in the series. However, once he defeats the death game in the regular world, he finds himself transported 500 years into the future into the game’s universe where the series really begins.

From a regular gamer to an unwelcome intruder in a strange new world, The New Gate follows Shin’s legendary journey from start to game end. So, can he survive?

Is there a trailer?

Currently, there is no trailer for The New Gate anime.

However, the anime’s official Twitter released key character visuals to keep fans excited about this upcoming series.

The visuals show Shin and Schnee Reiser holding swords, and Tierra Lucent with a bow and arrow. They also include official cast announcements and statements from each voice actor with their first impressions about the characters they’re going to play.

Cast & crew

The New Gate boasts seasoned voice actors as part of its currently known cast and crew.

Only three members of the anime’s main cast have been released so far:

Shinya Kiritani voiced by Kensho Ono (Vinland Saga and Bungo Stray Dogs)

Schnee Raizar voiced by Asami Seto (The Eminence in Shadow)

Tiera Lucent voiced by Kaede Hondo (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

The series is being directed by Tamaki Nakatsu, known for The Irregular at Magic High School, and produced by studios Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Lab. With series composition by Hiroki Uchida, character designs by Itsuki Takemoto, and music by Yuya Mori (Fullmetal Alchemist), Tatsuhiko Saiki, Misaki Tsuchida, and Tsugumi Tanaka.

Cloud Hearts, founded in 2021, is a relatively new animation studio. However, it’s already got a number of titles under its belt including The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World. It will be supported by the more established Yokohama Animation Lab, known for The Kingdoms of Ruin and Rail Romanesque 2.

From official main cast members to the anime’s plot, this is everything we know so far about the upcoming adaptation of The New Gate. With the light novel series selling over 2.5 million copies and the anime’s Twitter already gaining over 1,000 followers, it’s clear that this one is going to be a hit.

