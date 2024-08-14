The Man marked by Flames in One Piece explained: Who is the mysterious character?

Among the dozens of mysteries in One Piece, the Man marked by Flames is something fans are most clueless about. So, who is he?

One Piece is currently in its Final Saga and is unraveling several mysteries about the past. As the Egghead Arc is about to end, the story reveals a lot of things about the Void Century and Joyboy.

However, one of the biggest mysteries has barely been explored. The manga rarely mentions the fabled Man marked by Flames, but now that we’re heading for the conclusive arc, we will soon learn more about him.

The Man marked by Flames will be one of the most important characters in the Final Saga. Luffy and his crew can’t reach Laughtale without him. Hence, he’s currently the man wanted by Blackbeard Pirates. For now, Luffy and the others are clueless about him, but they will go after him once they find out why he’s so important.

The Man marked by Flames is important to finding the One Piece

In One Piece Chapter 1156, Killer and Kid are ready to leave for Elbaf. Killer says they have put all their strength into “this task” if they want to win the war for One Piece. Kid questions if he means locating that man.

He further adds that he doesn’t think that man is in Elbaf. In Chapter 1081, a brief flashback features Kuzan talking with the Blackbeard Pirates. As the crew is confused about Kuzan’s presence there, Catarina Devon asks if he has information about the Man marked by Flames.

The route to finding Laughtale is mentioned in the Road Poneglyph and the crew has copies of three of them. However, the location of the fourth remains unknown.

Blackbeard says the Man marked by Flames has one and Laffitte adds that the man can be found in a pitch-black ship and those who sail near him are swallowed by giant whirlpools. He may even have the power of a devil fruit.

Who is most likely to be The Man marked by Flames?

Crunchyroll

So far, there’s no hint about the identity of the man. Kuzan shows his burn scar and jokes about it but Vasco Shot says the former got that scar only recently. The most plausible theory right now is that the man is one of the Roger Pirates.

We know the missing Road Poneglyph was in Fish-Man Island so only Roger Pirates should know its location. The series has yet to reveal the status of most pirates so it could be any one of them.

Roger Pirates not only know about the true history of the world, but they also know they must pave the way for the future generation and Joyboy’s successor. Hence, one of them could likely be in hiding, waiting for the right person to reach him and acquire the last Road Poneglyph.

They also can’t let people like Blackbeard get their hands on One Piece, which will only bring about more destruction in the world. Therefore, keeping the Poneglyph isolated is the safest way.

Another possible candidate is Jaguar D. Saul. Not only does he have the secret name D, but he also has a scar because of Kuzan. The Egghead Arc of One Piece reveals he’s currently alive and is researching the Poneglyphs to learn more about the Void Century. Considering Jaguar’s current role, it wouldn’t be surprising if he either knows the location or contents of the fourth Road Poneglyph.

