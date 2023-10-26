The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 4: Release date & spoilers

The Kingdoms of Ruin killed off its main character, but will he return in Episode 4? Here are the release date and spoilers.

Based on a manga by Yoruhashi, The Kingdoms of Ruin is a new series that debuted this fall. The series has only aired a few episodes, but they’ve been enough to make viewers understand that it’s as dark as an anime can get. The story is set in a world where humanity has flourished for ages thanks to the power of magic granted by the witches.

However, magic has no place in the modern world as technology dominates the magic power of the witches. The Redia Empire begins to hunt down the witches to eradicate magic entirely from the world. Adonis, an apprentice of the Witch, watches her brutal death at a young age and swears to get revenge for her.

However, the recent episode is truly shocking as the main protagonist dies a gruesome death after Doroka. But his body turns out to be fake. The upcoming episode has a lot in store for fans as it explains the world-building to some extent. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 4.

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2 will be broadcast on October 28 at 1:53am JST. New episodes drop every Saturday.

It will take about half an hour for the subbed versions to be available on Crunchyroll. Check below to find the air time for the premiere episode in your time zone:

10:30am PT

11:30am Central Time

12:30pm Eastern Time Zone

5:30pm BST

10:00pm India Standard Time

03:30am Australia

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 4 spoilers

The Emperor of Redia talks about the power of science and how the new age will triumph over the previous one. As the old god is dead, the country itself is the new god. Additionally, high school students are asking about the Witch’s apprentice. But the teacher says he doesn’t know if the apprentice is human or not. He also considers the possibility of the apprentice being brainwashed.

Meanwhile, the witches take Adonis to their hidden Kingdom and resurrect him while the human world ponders over his fake corpse. The episode will also introduce Madam Ophelia Clementine, the Witch of revelation.

She tells him about Chloe’s exile and the reason for it. Ophelia also guarantees to bring Chloe back to life. The Kingdom of Witches is located in a place beyond the reach of humans, a quiet planet. The witches came to this place 10 years ago after the Witch Hunt.

