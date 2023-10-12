The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2: Release date & spoilers

The Kingdoms of Ruin anime series made its heart-wrenching debut last week – so here are the release date and spoilers for Episode 2.

Based on a manga by Yoruhashi, The Kingdoms of Ruin is set in a world where humanity has flourished for ages thanks to the power of magic granted by the witches. However, magic has no place in the modern world as technology dominates the power of the witches.

The Redia Empire begins to hunt down the witches to eradicate magic entirely from the world. Adonis, an apprentice of the witch, watches her death at a young age and swears to get revenge for her.

The series had a tragic start, and it’s only going to get more dark from here on out. After Chloe’s death, the story takes a ten-year time skip and introduces Doroka, one of the main characters. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2.

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2 will be broadcast on October 14 at 1:53am JST. It will take about half an hour for the subbed versions to be available on Crunchyroll.

Check below to find the air time for the premiere episode in your time zone:

10:30am PT

11:30am Central Time

12:30pm Eastern Time Zone

5:30pm BST

10:00pm India Standard Time

03:30am Australia

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2 will begin with Adonis breaking out of the prison capsule and seeing officers pin Doroka down. The officers panic after seeing Adonis, who frees himself thanks to Doroka. They try to put Adonis back into prison, but he kills them effortlessly.

He also shoots Doroka’s chains and frees her, but she gets scared and faints instead. Adonis is surely a dangerous criminal for the empire, as his escape has caused quite a serious commotion. The Chief of the National Security Bureau, Yamato, orders his subordinate, Eekhout, to take action on the matter.

On the other hand, chaos soon follows in the Mayhem Internment Camp after Adonis’ escape. The officers reveal that Adonis was designated threat level SS and was serving a life sentence. Adonis soon starts causing a ruckus in the city using his powers and plans to destroy the entire country.

Additionally, Eekhout kills all the female prisoners who were set free by Doroka. She also escapes to the outside and sees the chaos caused by Adonis and blames herself for being unable to stop him.

