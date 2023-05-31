The First Slam Dunk: Release date in the UK & Ireland announced

Based on the classic sports series Slam Dunk, GKIDS released a sequel movie, The First Slam Dunk, in Dec 2022. Following its success, the movie is looking to expand its audience access with its English sub and dub debut in UK and Ireland.

The film was written and directed by Takehiko Inoue, the creator of the original SLAM DUNK manga, which was serialised in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump from 1990 to 1996. The manga received countless accolades and awards in addition to ranking high on the list of the best-selling comics of all time, with over 170 million copies in print.

Article continues after ad

The manga was also adapted into an anime back in 1993 and aired till 1996. However, the last 53 chapters weren’t adapted and left the story incomplete. Following that, a sequel movie was released years later, adapting the final chapters. On top of that, it has incorporated original scenes created for the film.

The First Slam Dunk has already gained remarkable recognition in Asia. It won the coveted “Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year” in a highly competitive year. Moreover, the movie also received the “Okawa-Fukiya Award” at the Niigata International Animation Film Festival in its home country.

Article continues after ad

The First Slam Dunk release date in the UK and Ireland

The First Slam Dunk will hit the theatres in the UK and Ireland on 30 August 2023. The movie will be screened in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The First Slam Dunk was first released in Japan on 3 December 2022. Following that, it was released in several Asian countries such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and so on between January to April 2023.

The First Slam Dunk teaser

An English-subbed teaser was released alongside the announcement that the movie will be released in theatres across the UK and Ireland. The first look teaser highlights basketball matchups between Shohoku and Sannoh. It also hints at Ryota’s new role as the franchise’s main character.

Article continues after ad

Click here for additional information and to register your interest.