The Fire Hunter Season 2: Everything we know so far

Historical anime series, The Fire Hunter, is back for a second season after a successful debut. Here is everything you need to know about it.

2023 was one of the biggest years for anime, with the release of hit new shows like Hell’s Paradise and the continuation of popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga.

As one of the most underrated series of the year, the anime adaptation of Rieko Hinata’s The Fire Hunter exploded onto our screens back in January 2023 to rave reviews. So, it’s no surprise that it was renewed for a second season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, now that we have an official release date, trailer and cast list, let’s take a look at what Season 2 has in store for us in 2024.

The Fire Hunter Season 2 will debut on January 14, 2024.

The news is just in, 2024 is opening with a bang and you can mark the date for January 14 to watch the second season of The Fire Hunter.

The news was officially confirmed through the release of the first promotional video for the second season, which we will take a look at below.

Article continues after ad

The Fire Hunter Season 2 plot

Based on the 2018-2020 fantasy novel series written by Rieko Hinata and illustrated by Akihiro Yamada, the story is set in the distant future in a magical world where humans will instantly combust in the presence of fire. Because of this, human civilization devolved until they discovered a new fuel made from the blood of demonic Fire Fiends.

Article continues after ad

Season One introduced us to Touko, a young girl from a paper-making town who wanders into the forest and stumbles upon a battle between a Fire Hunter and a Fire Fiend. The fire hunter rushes to protect her and is killed saving Touko from a fiery death. Because she is responsible, Touko’s village tasks her with taking the hunters dog Kanata and belongings to his family in the Capital. Over the course of the season, we watch as she embarks on the long and dangerous journey to fulfil her duty.

Article continues after ad

The creators haven’t released the official plot for the second season yet. However, they will continue adapting the novels. And the second season is expected to unveil more about Touko’s journey to the Capital and her destiny.

Article continues after ad

The Fire Hunter Season 2 cast and crew

The main cast members from Season 1 will reprise their roles in 2024. But two new cast members, Manaka Iwami as Yururuho and M.A.O as Ruri Matsuri, have also joined.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Touko voiced by Misaki Kuno

Koushi voiced by Shoya Ishige

Akira voiced by Maaya Shakamoto

Kira voiced by Saori Hayami

Roroku voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

Hinako voiced by Megumi Yamaguchi

Kun voiced by Sachi Kokuryu

Shozo voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

Kaho voiced by Makoto Koichi

Yuoshichi voiced by Kenta Miyake

Hibana voiced by Kaori Nazuka

Takimi voiced by Mamoru Miyano

Haiju voiced by Shin-icjiro Miki

Benio voiced by Yuko Hara

Hotaru voiced by Yume Miyamoto

Sakuroku voiced by Shun’ichi Maki

Enzen voiced by Yoji Ueda

Hito voiced by: Ryūnosuke Watanuki

Hibari voiced by Akira Ishida

Yanagi voiced by Sayaka Ohara

Kiri voiced by: Yū Shimamura

Narrator voiced by Yoshiko Sakakibara

Yururuho voiced by Manaka Iwami

Ruri Matsuri voiced by M.A.O

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Produced by Signal. MD, the second season’s production crew will also be the same as the first. Directed by Junji Nishimura, known for Chained Soldier, and Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii will return to write the scripts, Takuya Saito will design the characters and Kenji Kawai will compose the music.

The anime’s second season will premiere on WOWOW in Japan. And it is presumed that Crunchyroll will hold the international streaming rights, just as it did for the first season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Fire Hunter trailer

The first trailer for The Fire Hunter debuted on December 4, 2023.

Get ready to jump out of the pan and straight into the fire (almost literally) in The Fire Hunter Season 2.

The trailer shows the continuation of Touko and Kanata’s story. But tensions are rising and the stakes are higher than ever. With the mysteries still incomplete from Season One, fans can expect to see at least some resolutions (we hope) to what is predicted to be one of the most underrated fantasy anime’s of the 2020s.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.