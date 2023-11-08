The Blue Wolves of Mibu: Everything we know so far

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for historical anime fans. Here is everything we know so far about The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime adaptation.

From Vinland Saga to Demon Slayer, historical anime has been dominating the charts for years. And now fans have even more reason to rejoice, because Tsuyoshi Yasuda’s The Blue Wolves of Mibu manga is finally getting a TV anime adaptation.

But don’t worry. It’s more than just another samurai series. This action-packed manga adaptation shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin, and chronicles a pivotal moment in Japanese history.

So, here is everything we know about the upcoming anime adaptation of The Blue Wolves of Mibu.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu will debut in Spring 2024, but there’s no specific release date right now.

On September 14, The Blue Wolves of Mibu’s official Twitter account announced via a 30-second teaser trailer that an anime adaptation of the hit manga will debut in Spring 2024.

Alongside this exciting news, the manga’s 10th tankoubon volume was also released. And, Kodansha USA also announced that an English-language adaptation of the first volume of the Japanese manga will be published on February 27, 2024.

Already with over 40,000 views, it’s safe to say that fans of Tsuyoshi Yasuda, known for other manga titles including Days and Over Drive, can’t wait for The Blue Wolves of Mibu’s debut.

What is The Blue Wolves of Mibu about?

The Blue Wolves of Mibu, also known as Ao no Miburo in Japan, begins in 1863 at the twilight of the shogunate, and Japan on the cusp of monumental change.

As tensions rise between the nations various political classes, the plot follows the life of a young orphan boy called Nio who has a desire to change the world. One day, after he crosses paths with two of the founding members of the ronin: Hijikata Toshizo and Okita Souji – who would eventually become known as the Shinsengmi.

Inspired by the so-called Blue Wolves of Mibu, Nio joins the ranks of the Ronin. But will he stay true to his heart or grow into a product of this turbulent political time?

The Blue Wolves of Mibu cast, crew & production

Since November 2024, the official Twitter and website for the anime has released tantalizing teaser visuals and voice actor cast announcements for the series, with more expected to follow.

This is what we know so far about the anime series. MAHO film, known for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1, will produce the series. I’m the Villainess’s Kumiko Habara will direct it, with character designs by Yuka Oba and Miyako Nishia, and music by Yuki Hayashi.

Unfortunately, we have very little information about the voice actor cast. On October 31, the official Twitter page revealed that Shuuichirou Umeda, known for The First Slam Dunk, will voice the main character Nio Chirinu.

On November 8, Youhei Azakami was announced as the series second cast member, playing the role of Hijikata, and a third main cast member is due to be announced next week.

Stay tuned, as we’ll keep this page updated with the latest details about the upcoming anime series, including official cast announcements. 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for fans of all-kinds of historical anime series.

