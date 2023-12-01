The best Dragon Ball Figuarts for die-hard fans

The top 15 Dragon Ball Figuarts picks for die-hard fans, from essential Goku and Vegeta models to stunning dioramas of iconic movie moments.

Dragon Ball has captivated audiences for decades with its epic storytelling and beloved characters. For die-hard fans, collecting high-quality Dragon Ball figures is a way to immerse themselves in the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the Z Fighters. When it comes to Dragon Ball figures, Bandai’s S.H.Figuarts and Figuarts Zero lines stand out for their premium sculpts, intricate detailing, and wide range of character options.

Tamashi Nations – Dragon Ball GT – Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku

The Fiery Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku This S.H.Figuarts figure captures Goku’s appearance and energy in his ultimate Saiyan form from Dragon Ball GT. It includes multiple facial expressions, interchangeable hands, and effect parts to depict his intense 10x Kamehameha attack pose.

Tamashii Nations – Dragon Ball Z – Trunks

Immortalize Future Trunks’ climactic triumph over Mecha Frieza with this meticulously detailed diorama statue. It freezes the pivotal moment of his decisive winning sword slash amidst the chaos, with sculpted effects conveying the force of the blow.

TAMASHII NATIONS – Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta

Gogeta finally achieves his long-awaited canon God Super Saiyan form in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, beautifully translated into this highly articulated figure. Switch out the extra heads and hands to pose the mightiest fusion warrior mid-action.

Tamashi Nations – Dragon Ball Z – Super Saiyan Full Power Son Goku

This release depicts Goku after bulking out his regular Super Saiyan form through intense training, captured with impressive muscular sculpting. With three expression options, convey Goku’s signature intensity in a variety of battle scene poses.

TAMASHII NATIONS Bandai S.H. Figuarts Super Saiyan God Goku Dragon Ball Super

Modeled after his instantly recognizable winter coat look in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, this figure recreates Goku powered up in his God Super Saiyan form. Pose him amidst lightning-effect parts as he prepares to face off against the menacing Broly.

Tamashii Nations – Dragon Ball Z Porunga & Dende luminous set

Revisit Goku’s climactic Namek battle with Frieza by displaying this stunning diorama set, starring dragon Porunga and young guardian Dende. Porunga emerges with unbelievable detail as Dende summons the wish-granting eternal dragon.

Tamashi Nations – Dragon Ball Z – Super Saiyan Son Goku Are You Talking About Krillin?!!!!!

This Extra Battle rage-filled statue immortalizes Goku demanding answers from Frieza about Krillin’s death amidst their Namek conflict. Beneath them, flowing molten rock and sea capture the grim state of the planet as the hero cries for justice.

Tamashi Nations – Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku -Dragon Fist Explosion

Relive Goku mercilessly finishing the evil Hirudegarn with his explosive Dragon Fist technique in this meticulously crafted recreation of the movie’s thrilling climax scene. This museum-quality piece eternally preserves the emotional story moment

TAMASHII NATIONS – Dragon Ball Z – Janenba

Bizarre reality-warping villain Janemba brought odd chaos into Goku’s afterlife showdown. This Figuarts Zero statue spotlights him with unsettling detail, from the muted colors to the fractured cubes, capturing Janemba’s unpredictable power.

TAMASHII NATIONS – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Son Gohan Beast -Makankosappo-

Depicting a scene from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, this statue immortalizes teen Gohan unlocking incredible new beastly strength against Cell Max, freezing the climax moment his Special Beam Cannon helps overwhelm the towering threat.

TAMASHII NATIONS – Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta Dragon Ball GT

This beautifully crafted release lets Vegeta finally achieve Super Saiyan 4 status parallel to Goku during GT, conveying his power with striking detail. Signature extras like added expressions and a poseable tail make this essential for rounding out any Vegeta collection.

Tamashi Nations – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Piccolo Super Hero

The new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie gave Piccolo snazzy new threads; beautifully translated into this articulated S.H.Figuarts release with spot-on sculpting. All of the heroic Namekian defender’s new design details pop impressively.

Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Shenron “Dragon Ball Super”

S.H.Figuarts infused stunning articulation, movement, and accuracy into this 28-inch wish granter Shenron. Display the imposing dragon coiling through the skies above your collection, as if granting an assembled party’s wish.

TAMASHII NATIONS Figuarts Zero Super Saiyan Broly

Broly’s explosive rage and power burn hotter than magma in this massive 24-inch Figuarts Zero diorama, from the bulging muscles to the beautifully crafted translucent effect parts running through his surging energy blast attack.

Tamashii Nations – Dragon Ball Z – Son Goku – Raised On Earth

Perfect for completing any Dragon Ball collection, this figure presents the series’ beloved protagonist near the start of his epic journey. Subtle polish smartly modernizes Goku’s classic Turtle School gi look for a fresh take on the familiar face.

For nearly 30 years, Dragon Ball has kept fans enthralled thanks to thrilling battles, lovable characters, and imaginative worldbuilding. These Dragon Ball Figures allow dedicated fans to celebrate the series through sublime, highly-poseable collectibles worthy of display.

As Akira Toriyama’s epic continues evolving, fans eagerly await the next wave of Dragon Ball Figuarts releases to add to their collections.

