The Apothecary Diaries is finally back! The first episode will premiere today on Crunchyroll at 9:15am (PT). It will run for two consecutive cours (around 24 episodes), just like the previous season.

Ahead of the premiere, Toho has released the new opening sequence for this cour, and it hints at all major events that will unfold during the next 12 episodes, which will adapt Volume 3 of the original novel.

The opening song is ‘Hyakka Ryouran,’ performed by Lilas Ikuta (who is also a member of YOASOBI). As we’ll be talking about the major events, we don’t recommend going further if you don’t want to be spoiled on anything.

Maomao was back to working at the outer court, now as Jinshi’s assistant, but now that Consort Gyokuyou is pregnant, she is back to the rear palace to assure the consort will be safe from poisoning.

Every event hinted in the opening sequence of Apothecary Diaries Season 2

The opening starts nodding to the Moon Fairy dance performance, a special performance that will entertain special envoys coming from another country at a banquet. Later, it teases the identity of the person who took the moon fairy role decades ago. The envoys, Ayla and Aylin, can also be spotted.

The moon spirit should be a beautiful woman, but she also needs to be tall enough. With no one fulfilling the requirements, they make an interesting choice to solve the problem.

As expected, it also hints at the frequent food poisoning happening at the inner court. Someone will die due to poisoning, and this death will lead to Maomao unveiling the mystery of late Consort Jin’s death, which might be one of the most complex cases this season.

The opening also seems to nod to the Mirrors chapter, in which Gaoshun requests Maomao’s help to understand how a young woman got pregnant when there should be no way of that happening.

We can also see Hongniang and Lingli walking together, which leads to them finding a cat (that should be the first episode, considering its title), which will be named Maomao. Shisui (let’s call her that for now) and the jasmine bought in a caravan (related to the “envoys arc”) are also previewed.

There are some scenes with many doors – a reference to the Shrine of Choosing, holding a test to define if the ruler and the consort have a right to rule, which has an interesting outcome. Also, we get to see a younger Jinshi, as we will be learning more about his origins (the Hunt Ceremony, related to him, is also hinted) and the previous Emperor – Maomao will learn more about Empress Dowager this season.

There’s a scene in which Mamao is holding an orpiment, a stone that was used for many things (including medicine) in the past, but it’s actually toxic.

Finally, they hint at the scene in which Jinshi and Maomao end up jumping into a waterfall, and later enter in a cave, leading to the long-awaited frog scene (also one we learn more about Jinshi).

The opening ends with Xiaolan trying to write something in the ground. During this season, Jinshi will be trying to gather more support for his goal of raising the literacy rate in the inner court (including servants).

