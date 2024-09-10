The Apothecary Diaries artist returning after legal issues

The Apothecary Diaries artist, Erika Ikeda, is returning to the manga after being convicted of tax evasion earlier this year.

On September 9, 2024, Ikeda, who popularly goes by the name ‘nekokurage’, posted a handwritten message on X (previously known as Twitter), confirming that they’ll be returning as the artist of The Apothecary Diaries manga.

This post comes more than a month after the Fukuoka District Court found them guilty of evading nearly 47 million yen in taxes. Following this, they were sentenced to prison for 10 months, a three-month suspension and a fine of 11 million yen.

In their message, Ikeda wrote: “I deeply apologize for the trouble caused by issues related to my taxes. I sincerely reflect on the recent court ruling, and with the support of a trusted tax advisor, I vow to never let this happen again.”

They further stated, “I am grateful to the readers who still wish to read my work despite this situation and to the people who allowed me to continue drawing. Moving forward, I hope to make amends by continuing to create manga.

“I will cherish my work more than ever, and I hope there are still people who will enjoy it.”

While Ikeda’s note confirms their return to The Apothecary Diaries, the time frame is unclear at this point. The manga’s last chapter – Chapter 75 – dropped on July 25, 2024, and the next release date is still unannounced. But since Ikeda is returning, it could happen some time soon.

For those who aren’t familiar with The Apothecary Diaries yet, it’s a historical drama following the adventures of Maomao, a maidservant fascinated with medicine and poisons. Written and illustrated by Natsu Hyuuga and Erika Ikeda, respectively, the manga received an acclaimed anime show in 2023.

The second season of the anime series has already been announced for 2025. Until then, check out some of the best upcoming anime, including Dandadan, Dragon Ball Daima, and Blue Lock Season 2.