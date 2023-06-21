The 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards date and hosts announced

Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming service, has announced the return of the eighth edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Here’s everything we know about it.

Debuted in 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards quickly became a global sensation as fans voted for their favorite series worldwide. The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is a major annual awards program that recognizes fan-favorite anime programs, characters, and creators from streaming, film, and music.

Earlier this year, fans in over 200 countries and territories gave 18 million votes, expressing their support for the nominees. They represented anime brilliance across more than 30 anime studios, eight streaming platforms, over 50 series and films, and more than 50 voice performers.

Recently, Crunchyroll announced the eighth edition of the 2024 award ceremony. Here’s the date and everything we know about the Anime Awards.

The 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards event date

Crunchyroll has announced that the eighth edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards will take place on March 2, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.

The live ceremony will take place at the Hotel Shin Takanawa and will celebrate the creators, musicians, and performers who promote the global love of anime.

Nominees and voting will open in early 2024, though the official date has yet to be announced. We will update this space once we have more information about this.

Who will host the 2024 awards ceremony?

Sally Amaki, a renowned voice actress, and popular entertainer Jon Kabira will both return to host the Anime Awards in Tokyo in 2024.

Sally Amaki is a member of Sony Music and ANIPLEX’s digital voice actor idol project 22/7 (Nanabun no Nijuuni).

She is also the English and Japanese voice of Carol Olston in Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Whereas, Jon Kabira is a host and emcee with a long experience in entertainment. He as previously worked in radio, music, sports, and more.

For more information, visit the Anime Awards website and Crunchyroll social channels.