The 8 most exciting anime fights

Anime covers almost every genre imaginable. There are romantic anime, scary anime, and even anime where children’s spinning tops determine the fate of the world.

Yet despite the wide variety of genres, I’m willing to bet that most of you reading this got into this incredible genre because you loved watching the fights. I certainly did; I remember being entranced by Goku and his battles against the colourful Dragon Ball Z villains, and it made me fall in love with anime.

Article continues after ad

So, as we’re celebrating We LOVE TV and Movies Week, I’ve been writing about the best anime movies, and it’s made me oddly nostalgic. I thought I’d rank the best anime fights of all time. Now, you may be wondering how I decided on this list. Well, I did what any self-respecting entertainment journalist does: I chose my favorites!

It’s possible that this admittedly flawed methodology may lead to me missing a few cool fights off the list, but I’m not worried about that. I’m sure you’ll let me know if I did. Anyway, enjoy the list!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8. Levi vs Zeke (Attack on Titan)

Crunchyroll

Episode: Season 3 Episode 54

Season 3 Episode 54 Winner: Levi

What happens? During the Return to Shiganshina arc, Captain Levi Ackerman comes face to face with Zeke, aka the hirsute Beast Titan, who had just killed most of the Survey Corps, including Levi’s friend, Commander Erwin. Needless to say, Lev’s less than impressed and proceeds to turn Zeke into gory confetti.

Why we love it: While I usually like fights, to be fair, there’s something incredibly cathartic about seeing a seemingly undefeatable enemy brought low by a skilled opponent. Levi vs Zeke, then, is the perfect illustration of this satisfying concept.

Article continues after ad

The Captain quite literally tears through Zeke’s defenses with the same ease as a thermonuclear device knocking over a poorly made sand castle. It’s bloody, brutal, and over in the blink of an eye, and the first time I saw it, I couldn’t believe that the Beast Titan – who’d made short work of all his enemies at that point – could be beaten so easily. But what else would we expect from a short king like Levi?

Article continues after ad

7. Gaara vs Rock Lee (Naruto)

Viz Media

Episodes: Episodes 48-50

Episodes 48-50 Winner: Gaara

What happens? During the preliminary rounds of the Chunin Exams, everyone’s favorite bushy-browed taijutsu expert, Rock Lee, has to face off against the murderous Gaara. Can Lee’s blistering speed and powerful attacks break through Gaara’s seemingly impenetrable defenses? Well, you’ll be surprised.

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: One of the best fights in the whole of Naruto, Gaara vs Rock Lee is the ultimate underdog story. Gaara is, without a doubt, the most deadly ninja taking part in the Chunin exams, blessed (or cursed) with the powers of a sand-controlling demon. Lee, on the other hand, can punch well. It seems like the fight will be over before it even begins… and sure enough, in the first moments of their fight, it looks like Lee is at a disadvantage. Then he takes off his training weights, and the dynamic completely changes.

Before Gaara can react, Lee penetrates the sand ninja’s sand barriers and lands several powerful blows. Yes, we know ultimately, Lee couldn’t finish the job. Gaara was simply too powerful (he’s got a literal demon inside him, so it’s not like it was a fair fight) , but for a brief moment, Lee proved the power of hard work and determination.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

6. Saitama vs. Boros (One Punch Man)

Crunchyroll

Episodes: Season 1 Episodes 11-12

Season 1 Episodes 11-12 Winner: Saitama… obviously!

What happens? When Boros and his alien mates invade Earth, the Hero Association rallies to save the day. Oh, and Saitama turns up as well, looking for something to do…

Why we love it: Saitama vs Borros is a fan favorite for a number of reasons. The first is Boros; he’s a parody of Dragon Ball characters, complete with several overblown transformations, and is widely beloved as a result. Beyond that, however, Boros was the first Mysterious Entity to push Saitama beyond bored indifference. Yes, I know that ultimately, the intergalactic conqueror wasn’t even close to Caped Baldy’s level, but you’ve no idea how incredibly thrilling it was to see Saitama utter the words, “Serious Punch” for the first time.

Article continues after ad

5. All Might vs. All For One (My Hero Academia)

Crunchyroll

Episodes: Season 3, Episodes 10-11

Season 3, Episodes 10-11 Winner: All Might

What happens? After a raid on the villain’s hideout the most powerful bad guy in history, All For One – a man with the power to steal the quirks of others – finally emerges and effortlessly defeats our heroes. But don’t worry: All Might, the Symbol of Justice, is here.

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: All Might and All For One’s battle is beautifully animated and exciting to watch. There’s something horribly captivating in the way All For One’s body morphs as he uses his myriad of stolen powers, as though his very flesh is actively rebelling against him. All Might, meanwhile, is like Superman and the Hulk rolled into one. He’s only got one move: “Smash,” but it’s damn effective.

Article continues after ad

However, despite the pomp and flash of their opening blows, what earned this fight a spot on the list was the final strike. When All Might’s broken body betrays him, and All For One exposes the world’s greatest hero as a broken man, it seems as though evil has triumphed. And then, All Might takes the last remaining embers of his quirk, the music swells, and our defeated hero delivers one last ‘United States of Smash,’ KO’ing the villain in a single blow. It’s incredible to see and the perfect encapsulation of My Hero’s main theme that anyone can be a hero, even at their lowest point.

4. Denji Vs Katana Man (Chainsaw Man)

Crunchyroll

Episode: Season 1 Episode 12

Season 1 Episode 12 Winner: Denji

What happens? After Katana Man murders Himeno, Denji finally faces off against this sharp demon during a raid on his hideout.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: While it’s a relatively brief encounter, I love this fight for three reasons. The first is MAPPA Studio’s gorgeous animation. Each blow and clash has real weight to it, yet it remains fluid and fast. It’s a joy to watch. There’s also a savagery to this fight (even for a savage show like Chainsaw Man) that gives it an edge, unlike other demonic battles. In my heart of hearts, though, I don’t like seeing bad people get away with things, so the reason I’ve ranked it so highly is because I loved seeing this evil bastard get cut in half like undercooked Christmas ham.

3. Naruto vs Sasuke (Naruto: Shippuden)

Viz Media

Episodes: Episodes 476-478

Episodes 476-478 Winner: Draw, although Naruto won the argument

What happens? After the end of the Fourth Ninja War, the defeat of Madara, and the sealing of Kaguya, all of which took more than 400 episodes, Naruto and Sasuke finally face off to see whose philosophy is stronger: the Will of Fire or the Curse of Hatred.

Article continues after ad

Why we love it: Naruto Vs. Sasuke was the battle we spent all of Shippuden waiting for, and it didn’t disappoint. This clash of opposing ideologies saw our heroes showcase their incredible range of techniques, battle strategies, and power-ups. Beyond the bombast of the Thor Rasengan and Chidori clashes, however, what made this fight so memorable was what was driving each of these ninjas.

Article continues after ad

Both were determined to prove to the other that they were right, even at the cost of their own lives, and that meant by the end of the fight, you were basically watching the anime equivalent of the infamous They Live brawl. There were no flashy moves or mouthfuls of fire, just two former friends bludgeoning each other with broken fists.

Article continues after ad

2. Monkey D. Luffy vs Rob Lucci (One Piece)

Crunchyroll

Episodes: Episodes 294-309

Episodes 294-309 Winner: Monkey D. Luffy

What happens? Following CP-9’s abduction of Nico Robin, Luffy and the Straw Hats invade the Government island known as Enies Lobby. There, Luffy comes face to face with Rob Lucci, the World Government’s deadliest assassin.

Why we love it: The Enies Lobby Arc is when Luffy stopped being a silly rubber man and became a deadly fighter. Yes, he’d always been strong, but there was a feeling, even in the direst of circumstances, that Luffy wasn’t really taking things seriously. Then he fought Lucci, and everything changed. This fight forced Luffy to develop new techniques and push himself in ways he hadn’t before. The reveal of Gears 2 and 3 changed the manga, giving Luffy his own ‘Super Saiyan’ power-ups (ok, we know Gear 5 is that, but come on, Gear 2 is peak) and seeing Lucci, the government’s all-powerful and obedient lapdog (or lap leopard), wholly undone by Gomu Gomu no Jet Gatling is one of the most satisfying moments in One Piece history.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

1. Goku vs Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Crunchyroll

Episodes: Episodes 86-105

Episodes 86-105 Winner: Goku… although Frieza survives

What happens? Despite Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, and Gohan’s best efforts, it’s clear none of them are capable of defeating Frieza, the most powerful being in the universe. Just when all looks lost, however, Goku (as he so often does) turns up to save the day and give Frieza the beating of his life.

Why we love it: No anime villain has ever been as smug as Frieza. The vicious tyrant was as cruel as he was callous, and worst of all, he had the power to back up his self-satisfied attitude. None of our heroes could touch him, and there was a genuine feeling of dread when he assumed his final form and murdered Vegeta with a flick of his finger. Then Goku arrived, and everything changed. Over the course of the fight, Goku slowly proves that Frieza might not be unbeatable, and then, in the greatest moment in anime history, it happens: Goku transcends his limits and becomes a Super Saiyan.

Article continues after ad

In the next five minutes, Goku proceeds to teach Frieza why he was right to fear the Saiyan’s power and completely destroys Frieza’s body and confidence. In the end, when Frieza is left (literally) half the man he once was, I actually remember feeling sorry for the former Space Emperor; so complete was his humiliation and defeat.

Article continues after ad

That’s why this is the best fight in anime, not just because it’s spectacularly well-choreographed, exciting to watch, and cathartic, but because Goku’s victory is so complete you actually forget who you were rooting for.

Article continues after ad

Also, you might be wondering why I included two Naruto fights? Because it’s my list and I make the rules… anyway. Looking for more great content? Check out our list of the best movies of all time, as well as our list of all the new movies coming in 2025.