Terminator Zero debuts with historic Rotten Tomatoes score you won’t believe

Netflix’s Terminator Zero made history upon its debut with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It looks like the Terminator franchise has managed to survive Judgement Day after all. Released on August 29, Netflix’s Terminator Zero anime has put an end to the slow decline of the long-running sci-fi saga with only eight episodes.

The anime show took the world by surprise with an engaging story that not only fits perfectly in the larger puzzle but also answers one of the biggest questions of the franchise. Not just that; it also has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This is the first time in three decades that any addition to the franchise has matched the RT score of the first Terminator movie. And to think this comes from an anime series is pretty exciting, too.

Fans certainly think so, as they can’t stop gushing about the new anime. As one wrote on X, “Terminator Zero is fantastic & easily the best thing the franchise has done since T2. Stunning animation & story but what struck me the most is how it really delves deep into philosophy & science to discuss the fundamentals of humanity & our relationship with tech. It’s brilliant.”

“Just finished Terminator Zero and wow, it’s pretty awesome to see three series that a few years ago were looking pretty dead now get three pretty incredible stories within the past 2 years,” added another. “This Terminator anime fully cements that & I’m very curious what an S2 of it could look like.”

“I didn’t expect anything. I love the original Terminator movies, but it has lost my interest from the last few unimpressive entries…YET…Terminator Zero… Is AMAZING!” shared a third. “A new fresh take, following the original idea of the post-apocalyptic nature, full of great action & surprise.”

“Well deserved just finished it now, writing a review. This was the best Terminator installment since T2,” commented a fourth.

