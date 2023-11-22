Sword of the Demon Hunter gets 2024 premiere

Sword of the Demon Hunter is finally going to get an anime adaptation. Here is everything we know about the epic fantasy series.

Historical fantasy series, Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō, will join many other huge anime releases next year.

First announced back in September 2021, after two years passed, it seemed almost as though the series would never come to fruition. However, November 22, 2023 brought some exciting – if unexpected – news.

We don’t have all the details we’d like to know about the series just yet. However, here is everything we know so far about the Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō anime.

On November 22, 2023, the news broke that The Sword of the Demon Hunter series will premiere in 2024.

Alongside the publication of the series’ final instalment came an additional surprise for fans. Futabasha, the publisher of the web novel, announced with a poster that the anime would be coming to our screens sometime in 2024. However, there isn’t an official release date yet.

Sword of the Demon Hunter plot

Based on Moto’o Nakanishi’s original light novel, Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō, the series is set in Japan’s Edo period.

The story revolves around skilled swordsman Jinta who has dedicated his life to protecting a priestess in a remote mountain village. However, when evil demons appear and threaten the shrine (and peace of the village), Jinta is tasked with entering the forest to hunt them down.

It could be a simple demon slaying story. But, of course, there’s a twist. Once Jinta meets with the demon, it reveals a puzzling mystery, which then sparks a 170 year quest that see our main character traveling through time and space, hunting demons as he goes.

Has any more information been released?

At present, no other information has been released about the upcoming anime series. But since it’s been in the works for the past two years, we’re positive that more information is coming soon. And, we’ll be sure to update you when there any major announcements, including cast and crew, trailers and more. Stay tuned!

