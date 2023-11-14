Suzume gets release date for Crunchyroll

After enjoying the overwhelming response during its theatrical run, Suzume is all set to make its Crunchyroll debut. Here’s the release information.

Makoto Shinkai is a huge name in the anime industry, as he has given us some of the most spectacular films, such as Your Name and Weathering With You. Suzume is the 13th anime that sees him in the director’s seat.

The beautifully visualized film Suzume arrived in Japan’s theatres in November 2022 and was released worldwide in 2023. It didn’t take much time for the movie to become a blockbuster hit, making more than $300 million across the globe.

Now, it is time for the beloved film to grace the small screens, thanks to Crunchyroll. So, if you haven’t watched Suzume till now, here’s your chance.

Suzume will be released on Crunchyroll on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 5:00pm PST. The streamer will bring the anime film to every International territory except France and Asia.

Here’s a time schedule that you should follow to keep a check on the film’s release on the streaming platform:

5:00pm PST

7:00pm CST

8:00pm EST

1:00am BST (November 17)

2:00am Central European Time (November 17)

What is Suzume about?

The film follows a 17-year-old girl named Suzume and a mysterious boy who introduces himself as a ‘Closer.’ He is responsible for locating and closing several doors in the isolated places of Japan.

The young boy also reveals that a worm called Colossal can enter through these gates if not closed. And once it arrives, no one can save the entire country from getting engulfed by darkness.

Makoto Shinkai not only creates an animated film by framing a story in his mind but also uses his personal experiences to envision a narrative. In one of his interviews, the director revealed that Your Name and Weathering With You were inspired by the earthquake that hit Japan in 2011.

Shinkai also said he wanted to make Suzume a road movie by showcasing different places in Japan. So, when he encountered abandoned places in the country, he decided to animate and use them as the backdrop. This is how he created a film that earned the fourth position among the highest-grossing Japanese animation films of all time.

