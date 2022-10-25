Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 review: Yor’s big job

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 focuses on two separate side stories. The first highlights Yor Forger’s daunting new task, and the other depicts Franky Franklin’s quest for love.

In the previous episode, the last big arc of the series concluded following the Forger family successfully managing to avoid a world war. Rather than introducing the next major plot point, Spy x Family episode 16, the fourth episode of Spy x Family season 2, serves as filler.

Despite not providing any new story elements, Spy x Family episode 16 effectively introduces and concludes two separate side stories, while continuing to showcase the series’ charms.

The first half of the episode follows Yor Forger on her daunting task, while the second half follows Franky Franklin.

To watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 4, check out Crunchyroll.

A slight spoiler warning below for Spy x Family!

Yor’s secret

In the beginning of the episode, Yor sneaks around, hiding a secret from her family. Her fingers are cut up, and she carries what looks like a bag with blood in it.

The episode then reveals she had been taking cooking classes from Camilla, her coworker. Yuri, Yor’s brother, joins in as well, serving as the taste tester for his sister’s questionable dishes. Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 takes this opportunity to provide some background for the siblings while also providing color to Camilla’s character.

Crunchyroll Yuri chows down on Yor’s poisonous food

Watching Yor and her brother’s family dynamic is an absolute joy, and seeing Camilla as a character who isn’t just a complete bully makes her far more tolerable. Their combined charms and personality quirks make for an entertaining scene.

After the class, when Yor successfully manages to cook and feed the rest of the Forger family, her short narrative is concluded.

Spy x Family season 2 moves onto the next side story.

Franky’s dating life

The latter half of the Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 focuses on Franky, Loid’s colleague, and his attempt to find love.

Desperate for help, he calls for Loid Forger’s advice. The two friends sit at a restaurant, planning Franky’s approach. After asking out the girl of interest, Franky runs into the Forger family. He tells them that he got rejected, but attempts to play it off cool. Seeing his colleague in distress, Loid leaves Anya in Yor’s care, and buys Franky some drinks at a bar.

This particular side story highlights the relationship between Franky and Loid, who have become close friends through their shared endeavors.

The pacing and interactions in this latter half of the episode feel less substantial than Yor’s cooking side story. Since Franky and Loid regularly interact – unlike Yuri and Yor – the short connection of characters doesn’t have the same depth.

Although there is little main story progression, Spy x Family season 2 episode 4 is still an entertaining watch. The episode cements the series’ strength in its genre: slice of life.

