Spy x Family Code: White is coming to Crunchyroll very soon

Crunchyroll has revealed when you can stream Spy x Family Code: White from the comfort of your own home, and it’s just a couple of days away.

Spy x Family Code: White brought the Forger family to the big screen in thrilling fashion, giving Loid a mission that pushed everyone to the edge. They emerged in one piece, though not without a scrape or two. (You can read more in our Spy x Family Code: White review.)

The film really made it clear this is one of the best anime going, and if you missed it on the big screen, the streaming release date has been announced. Spy x Family Code: White arrives on Crunchyroll Friday, September 6, 2024.

That’s only two days away at time of writing – a wonderful surprise as we transition out of autumn. Code: White arrived amid a huge year for anime on the silver screen.

Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi; many properties have made their way into multiplexes in 2024. Spy x Family could’ve been drowned out, but instead the Forgers proved they’re more than meets the eye – not bad for a show with only two seasons.

Like many anime films that come from larger properties, the canonicity of Code: White is debatable. Ultimately, the status quo isn’t really shifted, but that doesn’t stop the picture being fun or worth watching.

What’s more, we’re none the wiser about when Spy x Family Season 3 might arrive, so for now, this feature-length romp is the best way to catch up with Anya, Yor, and of course, Bond. The movie will be available from 00:00 PST/03:00 EST/08:00 GMT on the platform.

