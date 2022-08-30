Spy x Family anime announces Part 2 release date

Get ready, for a new mission has arrived: Spy x Family Part 2 finally has an official release date.

Spy x Family took the world by storm this year after the first half of its first season began premiering back in April.

The series features a spy, an assassin, and a telepath all living together in a world on the brink of war, all while hiding their true identities from one another. Because of this fun premise, and the adorable cuteness of the telepathic child Anya, fans have been impatiently waiting for the second half of the series to be released.

Well, now those fans can rejoice, because an official release date for the show’s second part has been revealed, along with a teasing poster.

Spy x Family Part 2 will premiere on the streaming service Crunchyroll on October 1. This date was revealed by the anime’s official website when they released an adorable new key visual.

Toho Animation

The poster features characters old and new, with Anya right in the center, holding up two fingers. Fans are particularly excited about the recent addition of the fluffy white dog, who was briefly shown in the second to last episode of Part 1.

What will happen in Spy x Family Part 2?

The second part will feature the remaining 13 episodes of the 25-episode-long season and will continue the story of the family trying to keep world peace, though their views of peace and methods of getting there are very different from one another.

As of Part 1’s conclusion, neither adults know of the other’s true identity yet, or of Anya’s, so perhaps we have that reveal to look forward to.

The show will continue to follow the increasingly popular manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, and be directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi.

Since Episode 13 will be called “Stop the Terrorist Bombing Attack,” it’s pretty easy to imagine what is going to transpire in the second part’s premiere episode, which, as we stated, will premiere on October 1.

You can watch the trailer for it below.

Spy x Family Part 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.