Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock and more streaming free for the 2024 Olympics

Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock and more streaming free for the 2024 OlympicsCrunchyroll
In case you didn’t know, the 2024 Olympic Games start soon, and Crunchyroll is celebrating by making some excellent anime available for free.
We’ve had an explosion of sports anime recently. Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle set box office records while Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi brought the beautiful game to cinemas around the world. (Check out our Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle review and Blue Lock: The Movie review for more on each.)
They’re piggybacking on the success of The First Slam Dunk, and since the whole world is about to enjoy another run of the Olympics, it’s the ideal opportunity to check these franchises out. Luckily, Crunchyroll is offering just that, making them free-to-watch for limited time.
Haikyuu!!, Blue Lock, Sk8 the Infinity, and several more franchises are streaming free with ads from now until Thursday, August 15, 2024 on Crunchyroll. That means you have from right this second until four days after the Olympics end to give them a look.
Some of the more underrated highlights include Ping Pong The Animation (more engrossing than you ever thought table tennis could be), Free! – Iwatobi Swim Club (a show that made a big splash in the 2010s), and The Prince of Tennis (an underrated rival to Wimbledon). And there are plenty more.
The sports anime now streaming free on Crunchyroll are:
- Backflip!!
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-
- Blue Lock
- Free! – Iwatobi Swim Club
- Haikyuu!!
- HANEBADO!
- Harukana Receive
- How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
- Iwakakeru -Sport Climbing Girls-
- Kuroko’s Basketball
- number24
- Ping Pong The Animation
- RE-MAIN
- Run with the Wind
- Sk8 the Infinity
- The Prince of Tennis
- Tsurune
- WAVE!! -Let’s go surfing!!-
- Yowamushi Pedal
Once you’ve checked all those out, we have a guide on Blue Lock Season 2, and our upcoming anime list has plenty more recommendations to keep an eye out for.