Solo Leveling sequel team hype the “splendid” action scenes

Solo Leveling Season 2 is on the way, but that’s not the only follow-up in the franchise. Another webtoon is in the offing as well, and the creative team has finally spoken about it.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok takes place after the events of Sung Jinwoo‘s rise to dominance. Changing protagonist, this will follow Sung Suho, Jinwoo’s son, instead.

The release will complement Solo Leveling Season 2, and the first chapter is due on August 1, 2024. Creator Chugong isn’t on the team for this one, handing over duties to Dangdo and Jin, who’ve made their first statement on the project.

“We put a lot of effort into producing the webtoon to capture the eyes and hearts of readers,” they say in a joint statement to The Economic Times. “Please look forward to the interesting growth story of the characters including Sung Su-ho, as well as the action scenes that become more splendid with each episode.”

Sung Suho is the child of Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in, and Ragnarok will find him inheriting his father’s powers for another awakening. This happens just in time, as Jinwoo needs assistance handling another threat.

Solo Leveling has been finished for some time, but the possibilities are endless with the blend of fantasy and sci-fi. The TV show could theoretically just keep creating dungeons and weird monsters for people to fight,

Ultimately, if Solo Leveling: Ragnarok just delivers more encounters like we see with Cerberus or Igris, we’ll be onto a winner. The original manhwa and webtoon were hugely successful around the world, leading to the massive anime adaptation from A-1 Pictures.

Now it sounds like there’ll be even more runway for the animated version. If you’d like to keep an eye out for other potentially huge franchises, our upcoming anime list has plenty.