Solo Leveling Season 2 release time & Crunchyroll schedule 

Solo Leveling Season 2 release time & Crunchyroll scheduleCrunchyroll
Solo Leveling fans have been waiting for Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow since the first season ended in March 2024.
Not only has Crunchyroll confirmed it will stream the new episodes, but it also released a compilation movie (Solo Leveling: Reawakening) with a sneak peek of the first two episodes.
It ran for two weeks in the US, earning over $3.3 million at the box office, a good result for a production aimed at a niche public. It was also screened in several other countries and territories, including the UK, Canada, and Australia.
Now, Season 2 is just a day away. It will debut on Crunchyroll subtitled in several languages in many countries and territories around the world.
What time is Solo Leveling Season 2 out?
Solo Leveling Season 2 will premiere on January 4, 2025, at 9:30am PT (12pm ET). If you’re not in the US, no problem – here’s a list of many other countries:
- Canada (Toronto): 12pm
- Mexico (Mexico City): 11am
- Brazil (Brasilia): 2pm
- Portugal and Western Europe: 5pm
- UK (GMT): 5pm
- Spain and Central Europe: 6pm
- Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 7pm
- India: 10:30pm
- Australia (Canberra/AEDT): 4am (Sunday, January 5)
- New Zealand (NZDT): 6am (Sunday, January 5)
Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India.
Dubbed versions will be released at a later date. So far, only English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish (Latin American and Castilian) dubs are confirmed.
Note: Crunchyroll hasn’t officially confirmed the time of the debut for all the territories in which the service is available, the times listed here are based on the schedule disclosed in their news section in English.
How many episodes are there?
Solo Leveling Season 2 will have 13 episodes, according to the series’ page on Netflix, which is rumored to stream the two seasons worldwide from March 2025. However, this may be subject to change.
Netflix streams the first season in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan. The service will stream the second season in Asian territories, but we couldn’t confirm if it’s for all the territories in which Season 1 is available (but it seems likely).
Solo Leveling Season 2 release schedule
If there are no delays during this season, the release schedule should be as follows:
- Episode 1: January 4, 2025
- Episode 2: January 11, 2025
- Episode 3: January 18, 2025
- Episode 4: January 25, 2025
- Episode 5: February 1, 2025
- Episode 6: February 8, 2025
- Episode 7: February 15, 2025
- Episode 8: February 22, 2025
- Episode 9: March 1, 2025
- Episode 10: March 8, 2025
- Episode 11: March 15, 2025
- Episode 12: March 22, 2025
- Episode 13: March 29, 2025
What will happen in Season 2?
In the first season, Sung Jin-Woo has leveled up to A-Rank. The next season will pick up with the Red Gate Arc (Chapters 56-63 of the original novel, and Chapters 46-53 of the webtoon), in which Han Song-Yi, a friend of Sung Jinah (Jin-Woo’s sister), is introduced.
Song-Yi is an E-Rank hunter, and Jin-Woo will try to show her how dangerous the hunter path can be. But things go worse than expected inside a Red Gate (those special gates that trap hunters inside them).
The main trailer suggests it will also cover the Demon’s Castle, Retesting Rank, Hunter’s Guild Gate and Return to Demon’s Castle arcs (because Jin-woo says “it’s time to get back to clearing the Demon’s Castle” in the trailer).
In the meantime, check out other highly anticipated anime that will release in 2025.