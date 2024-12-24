Solo Leveling Season 2 premieres in early January 2025

The debut date for the highly anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow has now been revealed. The series will return in the first week of 2025, premiering on January 4.

A trailer was shared, previewing the new musical themes. The opening theme is ‘Reawaker (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)’, performed by LiSA, and the ending theme ‘Un-Apex’, performed by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (the new ending theme).

Crunchyroll previously confirmed it will stream the new episodes as they air in Japan, and is also likely to dub them.

Article continues after ad

The new season features the same main cast and staff from Season 1 and will debut almost exactly a year later. Season 1 started airing on January 7, 2024.

Solo Leveling compilation movie with spoilers had limited run

To set the stage for the second season, a compilation film titled Solo Leveling: Reawakening debuted in Japan at the end of November. The movie not only recounted the series, but also previewed the first two episodes of the second season.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures partnered to screen the movie in select territories in December, including the US, Canada, the UK and Australia. It was released both subbed and dubbed in English.

Article continues after ad

The movie earned over $2.4 million in its first weekend in the US, ranking 7th at the box office. It was screened for two weeks and ended its run earning over $3.3 million, according to ANN.

These numbers are similar to another anime movie with a limited run and targeted at a niche audience that released in December, the remastered version of Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, which earned $2.3 million with its one night only run in the US.

Article continues after ad

Solo Leveling’s performance might suggest that at least mainstream seasonal anime have been able to reach a wider audience but it’s hard to say for sure because Interstella is a bit different since it’s more likely aimed at Daft Punk fans, though anime fans have probably watched it too.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, which was also a compilation movie with spoilers, earned $11.5 million in its opening weekend in February (in the US), ranking second at the box office. But Demon Slayer is more popular than Solo Leveling.

Article continues after ad

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 compilation movie could provide better insight on how popular anime is becoming if it gets an international theatrical release.

For more anime, check out how to watch Solo Leveling, plus our list of the 20 best anime like Solo Leveling.