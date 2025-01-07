Solo Leveling Season 2 is streaming on Netflix but there’s a big catch

Solo Leveling Season 2 debuted last Saturday, with the first episode streaming on Crunchyroll in many countries and territories around the world.

Many fans had already watched this episode because it was included in Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, a movie that recaps Season 1 and includes the first two episodes of the second season

Sony and Crunchyroll distributed this movie in cinemas in many countries, including the ones that represent a big chunk of the service’s audience, like the US and Brazil (respectively, the first and second countries in which the service has more subscribers).

Article continues after ad

But even after putting spoilers on the big screen, Solo Leveling Season 2’s premiere still surpassed Season 1 in its number of likes on Crunchyroll. In less than 24 hours, the latest episode had already reached over 129,000 likes.

Is Solo Leveling Season 2 on Netflix?

Solo Leveling Season 2 is streaming on Netflix, but it’s only available in select countries.

Article continues after ad

As Netflix reaches a wider audience than Crunchyroll, it even manages to earn more from anime than Crunchyroll, despite offering fewer options. If Netflix ever adds Solo Leveling globally, it would become an even bigger hit.

Article continues after ad

We know that Season 2 is set to have 13 episodes, as some users have been able to access a page for the anime on Netflix. This has led many fans to hope that the series will be available worldwide in the near future.

However, unfortunately, that’s not likely how things will unfold. Netflix has been streaming Solo Leveling in select Asian territories. The first season is available in South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Japan.

Article continues after ad

Netflix is currently streaming the second season in all of these regions, with weekly episodes. Users on social media have claimed that all Season 2 episodes will be available in March, but what seems more likely is that, by March, all episodes will have debuted on the service – only in those regions.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 on Netflix

If you want to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 on Netflix, you’ll need to use a VPN service.

All you need to do is sign up for a VPN, change your location to one of the above countries, log into Netflix, and start streaming.

Article continues after ad

That said, many titles that used to be exclusive to Crunchyroll, like Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family, are also available on Netflix in Latin American and European countries, likely due to a deal between Sony or Crunchyroll and the streaming service. So, while there is no official information about Solo Leveling debuting on Netflix outside Asia, it still could happen, but it’s unlikely to be in March.

Check out more on the first episode and what to expect for Solo Leveling Season 2.