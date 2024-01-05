How to watch Solo Leveling — what time is it out?

The highly-anticipated Solo Leveling anime adaptation is all set for its grand debut – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Based on the popular manhwa by Chugong (Story) and Jang Sung-rak (Art), Solo Leveling is an action fantasy series. The world drastically changed 10 years ago after the appearance of a “gate” that connects the world to a realm of magic and monsters. Modern weaponization doesn’t work on these monsters, but some humans are granted supernatural powers and are called “hunters.”

The story follows Sung Jin-Woo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills and his sister’s education.

A-1 Pictures’ anime adaptation is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige. Noboru Kimura is the screenplay writer, with Tomoko Sudo designing the anime characters and Hirotaka Tokuda designing the monsters. Here’s how and when you can watch Solo Leveling anime.

The global release date of Solo Leveling is January 6. However, as per the official website of the anime, new episodes will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks on January 7, 12 am JST.

The streaming platform has yet to announce the official timings. However, the global release of the subbed versions usually takes around one to two hours after the original broadcast. We will update this space after the confirmation.

Where to watch Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling will be available on Crunchyroll starting January 6.

The series will be officially available in selected territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of Solo Leveling reads: “They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter, Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

