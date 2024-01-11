Solo Leveling Episode 2 preview teases more agony for Sung Jin-Woo

Solo Leveling fans can’t wait for Episode 2 after the dark fantasy anime premiered with an intriguing episode last week. Recently, the anticipated episode received some preview images that made fans worry for Jin-Woo.

Solo Leveling Manhwa became a hit in 2018 when it first arrived on Webtoon. It also drew every reader’s attention toward the Manhwa industry with its spectacular narrative and fights. After encountering every event of the series closely, fans started awaiting its anime adaptation.

Well, it didn’t take much time for the series to get an anime after the manhwa’s conclusion in 2021. Last week, the first episode of the anime finally arrived on Crunchyroll and crashed its servers, as millions of fans were trying to stream the episode.

Now, the preview for Episode 2 has surfaced and confirmed that things will get incredibly difficult for Sung Jin-Woo.

Solo Leveling Episode 2 preview sees Sung Jin-Woo in danger

Episode 2 of Solo Leveling is around the corner and the early release preview images state that the upcoming events will traumatize Sung Jin-Woo. The third still features his bloodied face which tells how terrible the situation will get for the E-Rank Hunter.

Besides that, one of the images also shows the shining eyes of the mysterious statue. It’s safe to say that the massive statue is alive, and this mysterious entity isn’t exactly friendly.

Solo Leveling revolves around a weakling protagonist named Sun Jin-Woo, who holds the bottom rank in the hunters’ troop. He is such a hunter who gets beaten even by the lower-ranking monsters. So, he is known as the weakest hunter of humanity.

Since the beginning, we saw him getting injured in every fight. Le Joohee, a B-rank healer, always stays by Jin-Woo’s side to heal his injuries. The first episode introduces us to the primary characters as they head towards a dungeon. While the dungeon had several deadly beings, it was supposed to be an E-class threat. However, as the hunters go deeper into the dungeon they realize that the threat level of this place is way above their pay grade. So, let’s hold our breath and get ready for a gore-fest when episode 2 finally drops this weekend.