Solo Leveling drops “insane” Igris stills from Episode 11

Solo Leveling just dropped the preview images from the upcoming Episode 11. Fans are going crazy over the “insane” stills, which feature the much-awaited appearance of Igris.

Last week’s episode of Solo Leveling ended on an exciting cliffhanger with Sung Jinwoo getting a message that said he could order a job-change quest. While this promised anime-only viewers something awesome to come, those who are familiar with the manhwa got the hint.

Solo Leveling Episode 11 will finally enter the seventh arc of the manhwa: the Job Change Arc. This arc is a particularly exciting one because this is when Jinwoo finally achieves one of his coolest powers yet, becoming a Monarch of Shadows. With Jinwoo finally gaining the power to use his enemy’s corpses as shadows in his army, he’s on his way to becoming the strongest character in Solo Leveling.

The preview images of Solo Leveling Episode 11 give us little glimpses of Jinwoo’s new power and the new character who’ll be making his appearance in the episode. Jinwoo’s shadow, Igris, is finally getting his introduction in the anime.

Igris aka Blood-Red Commander Igris is the first shadow Jinwoo extracts after learning Shadow Extraction. The shadow originally served under Ashborn, the first Monarch of Shadows, and was tasked with testing his master’s successor. When Jinwoo takes Ashborn’s mantle, Igris becomes a part of his shadow army.

Igris is a fan-favorite character and his appearance in the anime is making quite the waves among viewers. On platforms like Reddit and X, fans are expressing their excitement over Solo Leveling Episode 11 and Igris’ appearance in the preview images.

Fawning over the detailing of Igris in the anime, one fan wrote on Reddit, “Igris is looking epic.” Others are wholeheartedly agreeing with this, calling the shadow “magnificent,” “dope,” and “cool.”

Another fan expresses their worry about the anime-only scenes in the episode and how they might affect the flow of the narrative, writing, “Igris looks insane. Hopefully they don’t ruin the flow of the episode with original scenes.”

Fans on X are in the same boat, with the majority of them praising the animation and details of Igris. “We won, look at the details, A1 really put ufotable level animation in the last 2 episodes,” one fan commented on X.

The hype for Solo Leveling Episode 11 has gotten higher with the preview images. The episode will be released on Saturday, March 23 on Crunchyroll, with the final episode dropping next week.