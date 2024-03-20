Solo Leveling anime should make one fight from the manwha more “epic”

Solo Leveling proved itself a worthy adaptation of the manwha swiftly after premiering in January of this year. Many changes that have been made have elevated the work, and now that we’re heading into the last episodes of the first cour, fans are excited about moments to come.

Solo Leveling is easily the biggest breakout hit of the Winter 2024 anime season. Sung Jinwoo’s ongoing evolution as a hunter, through a mysterious UI only he can see, has enraptured fans around the world, including some notable figures like MrBeast.

As one of the best anime of the year, expectations are starting to grow for what A-1 Pictures will achieve with some of the grander scenes from Chugong’s manwha. Trust me, if you haven’t read it, there are some wild twists on the way.

But an imminent battle has fans setting expectations particularly high. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sung Jinwoo is about to face Blood-Red Commander Igris, the boss of the job change dungeon that was hinted at in Episode 10. In the manwha, it’s a good fight, but the ending is a bit swift, as Sung uses a dagger to get the killshot.

Smart, yes, but slightly deflating. On Reddit, fans are discussing how they hope A-1 Pictures expands on the moment, adding the kind of flair we’ve been getting thus far.

“They’re gonna make a super fist fight quite longer than the manhwa version, then he wins like he did,” reads on prediction. “It’s going to be miles better than the manhwa,” states another.

There’s a confidence because animators have openly posted about Episode 11, suggesting we’re about to see something quite special. Given that Igris mark a huge turning point for Sung – he’s about to become the Shadow Monarch – it’s only appropriate.

We don't have long to wait. But there are only two episodes left of this cour, so enjoy them while you can!