Solo Leveling anime gets a new trailer and key visual

The highly-anticipated anime adaptation of Solo Leveling gets a new trailer and key visual. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Solo Leveling is the most highly-anticipated anime of 2024. This year’s Aniplex Fest brought us some exciting news about major franchises, including a new trailer and key visual of Solo Leveling anime.

Based on a manhwa of the same name, the story follows Sung Jin-Woo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills. The series is an action fantasy with lots of thrilling moments.

Solo Leveling doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will air in January 2024. Delve deeper to know more about the upcoming anime.

The new trailer and key visual of Solo Leveling anime

According to MyAnimeList, the official synopsis says, “Ten years ago, “the Gate” appeared and connected the real world with the realm of magic and monsters. To combat these vile beasts, ordinary people received superhuman powers and became known as “Hunters.” Twenty-year-old Sung Jin-Woo is one such Hunter, but he is known as the “World’s Weakest,” owing to his pathetic power compared to even a measly E-Rank.

Still, he hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills. However, this miserable lifestyle changes when Jin-Woo—believing himself to be the only one left to die in a mission gone terribly wrong—awakens in a hospital three days later to find a mysterious screen floating in front of him.

This “Quest Log” demands that Jin-Woo completes an unrealistic and intense training program or face an appropriate penalty. Initially reluctant to comply because of the quest’s rigor, Jin-Woo soon finds that it may just transform him into one of the world’s most fearsome Hunters.”

Main cast and characters

The cast and characters were introduced in the second trailer. Here’s a complete list:

Taito Ban as Sung Jin-Woo

Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jinho

Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-in

Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong-in Hiroki

Touchi as Baek Yoon-Ho

Banjo Ginga as Go Gun-Hee

Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jin-Chul

Additionally, the anime staff are as follows:

Original creator: DUBU (REDICE Studio), Chugong, h-goon

Director: Shunsuke Nakashige

Screenplay: Noboru Kimura

Character Designer: Tomoko Sudo

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Animation Studio: A-1 Pictures

Producers: Aniplex, Crunchyroll

For more information on the anime, click Here to visit the official website of Solo Leveling.

