Netflix quietly drops hugely influential ’90s anime

A hugely influential sports anime from the ’90s has been added to Netflix, although the service hasn’t done much to tell subscribers.

Netflix has become a platform for the best anime over the years, gradually building an array of licensed releases on top of bespoke investments. Many of the greatest anime shows and anime movies are on there, now including a classic that’s been having a resurgence.

Slam Dunk, the sports anime from 1993 that helped popularize the sub-genre, is now streaming on Netflix, following on the heels of the hit film, which arrived last month.

Article continues after ad

The series centers on Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school student for whom basketball is an escape from petty crime. He gradually helps build Shohoku High School’s team into one of the best in the region, and perhaps the country, gradually defeating rivals as the members tackle teenage woes.

All 101 episodes, originally airing 1993 to 1996, are now streaming on Netflix, joining The First Slam Dunk to provide the complete on-screen franchise. Despite the film’s title, it’s actually a sequel, focusing on a huge match with Shohoku’s rivals, Sannoh Kogyo High School.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It all comes from Takehiko Inoue’s popular manga, which kicked off in 1990 and ended in 1996. Alongside Captain Tsubasa and a handful of other properties, Slam Dunk pushed sporty storytelling into the mainstream of anime and manga, now leading to worldwide popularity.

These days we have Blue Lock, covering soccer, and Haikyuu!!, centering on volleyball, both of which made strides on the small screen before jumping to the big screen, to huge returns globally. Cycling, golf and more have been getting the same treatment, too.

Article continues after ad

Now you can watch a franchise that helped create that niche, all on Netflix if you’re a US subscriber. Sadly, UK subscribers can’t watch Slam Dunk there yet – but check out our guides on Dandadan and The One Piece for upcoming releases to look forward to nonetheless.