Singapore government gives surprising shoutout to Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi is quikcly gaining on One Piece as the most popular Manga at the moment

Kagurabachi’s popularity has made its way in Singapore as the government recently references the series in a social media post. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Kagurabachi made its grand debut on September 17 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Even before its official release, the series had a lot of hype among Shonen fans. The series’ popularity continues to increase every day.

The protagonist of Kagurabachi has an elegantly streamlined look with a lot of mystical charm. There’s some wild swordplay, which Shonen lovers will always love. Despite having only seven chapters, Kagurabachi is a definite hit, and fans are certainly captivated.

The manga currently ranks among the top three in Manga Plus’ hottest series. Kagurabachi’s popularity has made its way in Singapore as the government recently references the manga on Facebook. Delve deeper to find out more.

Singapore government references Kagurabachi on a Facebook post

The official page for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) Singapore shares a post referencing the popular manga series.

The post states, “Our battle against waste will be hard-fought. There are several ways to join the fight, like arming yourself with a reusable bag the next time you go grocery shopping! Check here for more ways you can help combat waste!”

There’s also a cute fanart of Chihiro, who is grocery shopping and carrying a leek as a sword. If you think it’s only a coincidence, then you can’t be more wrong. The post also has a Kagurabachi hashtag, which further proves that the Singapore government is also interested in the popular manga series.

As per MangaPlus, the official synopsis of Kagurabachi is, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day, he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

New chapters are released every Sunday on Weekly Shonen Jump. You can read the Kagurabachi online on MangaPlus and Viz.

