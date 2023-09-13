Shonen Big Three will likely never have highly-anticipated reunion

Shonen Big Three was supposed to air together this month, but the recent delay canceled the highly anticipated reunion.

Shonen Big Three includes Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, and Tite Kubo’s Bleach. These series’ are well-received for keeping fans engaged with the recurring fighting scenes. During the golden era of Shonen – in the early 2000s – these three stood at the pinnacle, and no other series has managed to dethrone any of them. Shonen Big Three isn’t an official title but simply a nickname that became popular back then.

September was supposed to be a memorable month for anime fans, when all the Shonen Big Three episodes were scheduled to air in four consecutive weeks. Following the unexpected announcement of Naruto episodes, it was the first time in 11 years that each Shonen Big Three series was expected to air in the same week.

One Piece is already a long-running anime series that drops new episodes each Sunday. And we also have the ongoing Bleach TYBW Part 2, with new episodes coming each Saturday. Lastly, with Naruto’s new episodes being scheduled for 3 September, this month was supposed to be more exciting than ever. However, Naruto’s episode delays also put an end to the highly-anticipated reunion.

Naruto’s indefinite delay could forever cancel the Shonen Big Three reunion

Viz Media

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the anime debut, the official website of Naruto announced four all-new episodes. The news came out in March without much information about the series. The suspense continued until it was finally postponed about two or three days before its official release date.

This news wasn’t too shocking, considering there were no trailers, posters, promotions, or announcements regarding the new episodes. The delay is due to improve the episodes’ overall quality. There’s no confirmation about when we will get any update regarding this. However, this could’ve been the only chance to have all three series’ air together for four consecutive weeks.

One Piece will continue to air for a few more years. The manga is still ongoing and more popular than ever. However, Bleach ended years ago. The anime returned with its final arc more than 10 years after being canceled. Bleach TYBW is divided into four parts, with the second one not too far from its finale. It would be too good a coincidence if the new Naruto episodes were scheduled around the same time as Bleach TYBW Part 3 or 4. However, that’s less likely to happen.

