Searches for Crunchyroll subscriptions skyrocket amid Attack on Titan Final Season hype

Google searches for Crunchyroll subscriptions have risen by a staggering amount amid the ongoing hype for Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season.

Attack on Titan, a manga-turned-anime series that first aired in 2013, is finally coming to a close after nearly a decade of high-flying, Titan-slashing action.

The beloved anime is currently undergoing the final half of its last season, the first episode of which aired on January 9, 2021.

Fans’ excitement for the show was so great that premium anime streaming service Crunchyroll experienced crashes and outages for several hours after the episode was slated to broadcast, with viewers all over the world turning to the site to tune in.

Searches for Crunchyroll subscriptions surge as Attack on Titan Final Season airs

It turns out that this wasn’t the only phenomenon caused by anime fans, by far. Insights from VPNOverview show that Google searches for Crunchyroll subscriptions shot up by a staggering 525% on Sunday, January 9 (Monday, the 10 in Japan).

That’s not all; similarly, searches for ‘Funimation subscription’ also rose a jaw-dropping 1,011% that same Sunday across Europe and America.

The reason for these surges is simple: Both Funimation and Crunchyroll offer fans the chance to watch brand-new episodes of Attack on Titan as soon as they air in Japan, but only via Premium Subscriptions (those without will have to wait for a week).

“It’s interesting to see how searches for subscriptions to the streaming services have shot up as much as they have due to the release of one anime,” a spokesperson for VPNOverview said of this phenomenon.

“It shows the global interest in anime has increased over recent years, and popular series like Attack on Titan have helped surge demand for Japanese Animation.”

Fans can tune into Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s Final Season via Funimation and Crunchyroll, with episodes airing every Sunday.