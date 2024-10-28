The scariest horror manga you need to read this Halloween

We’re fast approaching Halloween, the creepiest night of the year, so we’ve put together a list of the most chilling and scariest horror manga ever written.

Scaring people is a big business these days — that’s why there are so many horror movies every year – and people seem to love being frightened. Unsurprisingly, manga readers are no different, and every year, fans across the globe are drawn to these creepy comics.

But of all the macabre manga coming out of Japan these days, it can be difficult to know what’s worth your time. Well, that’s where we come in. Our team of experts has put together a list of the scariest and most unsettling manga ever drawn for you to ‘die-gest’.

This list includes everything from ghostly tales of cursed towns to alien invasions, and we’ve even included a demon or two. So, whatever flavor of horror you like, we’ve included something here for everyone.

Tokyo Ghoul (2011-2014)

Viz

Written and illustrated by: Sui Ishida

What it’s about: Set in a world where cannibalistic ghouls live alongside humans, our hero is Ken Kaneki, a young man who’s transformed into a half-ghoul after a bizarre accident. Now craving human flesh, Ken must adjust to his new life while trying to keep his new status a secret.

Why we like it: Gory and violent, Tokyo Ghoul is every bit as grisly as it sounds. Still, Ishida’s grotesque yet elegant artwork, combined with his excellent character work and original premise, make this a must-read for manga fans who aren’t afraid of a bit of bloodshed. Arguably, though, what makes this series so good isn’t the scenes of violence or unsettling art; it’s the way Ishida weaves the theme of isolation through the story.

Words by Tom Percival

Parasyte (1989-1994)

Netflix

Written and illustrated by: Hitoshi Iwaaki

What it’s about: Shinichi Izumi’s life is changed forever when a parasitic alien tries to hijack his body. By sheer dumb luck, Shinichi manages to avoid being possessed but is left with bizarre shape-shifting powers and a sentient right hand that he names Migi, and things only get weirder from there.

Why we like it: A terrifying alien invasion story, Parasyte managed to balance a high-stakes story with a genuinely moving story about what it means to be human and gruesome body horror that would make John Carpenter reach for a sick bag. The level of violence and Iwaaki’s skill at drawing these scenes mean it’s not a series for the faint-hearted, but if you have a strong stomach, you’ll love this shocking manga.

Words by Tom Percival

Jujutsu Kaisen (2018-2024)

Crunchyroll

Written and illustrated by: Gege Akutami

What it’s about: After devouring a rotten finger talisman, Yuji Itadori becomes the host to the powerful evil sorcerer Ryomen Sukuna. To master his new powers (and avoid execution), Yuhi travels to Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, where his teachers and friends try to banish Sukuna permanently.

Why we like it: The Shonen formula is a simple but effective one, and it’s helped manga like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto dominate the manga world. Still, Jujutsu Kaisen’s dark tone and riskier themes have helped it carve out a little niche for itself. And while Akutami’s work might not be as ghoulish or gory as other mangaka, he’s got a knack for creating seriously unsettling character designs – I’m looking at you, Toji Fushiguro.

Words by Tom Percival

Berserk (1992–Present)

Crunchyroll

Written and illustrated by: Kentaro Miura/Kouji Mori

What it’s about: Berserk follows the mercenary Guts as he travels the world, searching for his mentor Griffith, who betrayed him. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, think again…

Why we like it: Epic in every sense of the word. Berserk isn’t your typical manga; it’s more like a Nordic legend; it’s layered and constantly evolving. As a result, it’s a complicated series to summarize (it took me about 20 minutes to write ‘what it’s about’), but there are a few constants that define the series and have made it an all-time great: its compelling characters, intense action, and incredibly detailed art. Seriously, Miura and Mori’s art is on a completely different level from almost any other manga on this list (with the exception of Junji Ito’s work), and the meticulous work they put into designing the creatures and characters Guts encounters is truly astonishing.

Words by Tom Percival

Hellsing (1997-2008)

Written and illustrated by: Kouta Hirano

What it’s about: The Hellsing Organization, led by Integra Hellsing, is a group dedicated to the extermination of ghosts, ghouls, and vampires in the UK. When a new organization named Millennium (literally the Nazis reborn) invades Blighty, though, Integra turns to Hellsing’s secret weapon, the most powerful vampire in the world, Alucard.

Why we like it: I’m a sucker (accidental vampire joke) for stories about monster hunting, and Helsing gives me plenty of that, with a dash of vampirism thrown in for good measure. Miura’s artwork is expressive and detailed – allowing him to draw exciting and gory action scenes that are easy to follow. With that in mind, however, what makes Helsing so unique is Alucard, yes, he’s a bit of a Gary Stu, but there’s a cathartic joy in seeing him rip through Nazi soldiers like an excited kid tearing open their Christmas presents.

Words by Tom Percival

Tomie (1987-2000)

Studio Deen

Written and illustrated by: Junju Ito

What it’s about: Tomie Kawakami is a beautiful high school girl who enchants men with her good looks and charm… or at least that’s how it seems. You see, Tomie has a secret. She’s actually a demonic succubus who uses her magic powers to lure men to their deaths.

Why we like it: Junji Ito is probably the most infamous mangaka in the world, and Tomie demonstrates why. It’s a seriously unsettling series that’s darker than Dracula’s favorite black cloak and features one of the creepiest characters in the history of manga. Don’t believe me? Well, your average Tomie chapter features demons, death, and all sorts of depravity – including but not limited to cannibalism. Tomie’s definitely not for everyone, but if you’re a fan of Ito’s work and you’ve skipped this, you’re missing out.

Words by Tom Percival

PTSD Radio (2017)

Kodansha

Written and illustrated by: Masaaki Nakayama

What it’s about: The demon Ogushi haunts people across time, consistently finding new victims who can’t shake the strange, elusive presence.

Why we like it: The bizarre stories in this anthology have a disquieting nature, as if orchestrated by some malevolent force as a threat. Creator Masaaki Nakayama has come to believe he may be haunted himself, and you may find yourself thinking the same way after reading.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

Cat Eyed Boy (1967-1976)

Viz

Written and illustrated by: Kazuo Umezu

What it’s about: Cast aside by demons and scorned by humans, the Cat-Eyed Boy can only wander aimlessly, trying to do good in a world that rejects him.

Why we like it: The concept alone gnaws at inner fears of rejection and self-loathing, and that’s before we meet the demons our unnamed hero faces in the name of defending humans. Yet, they never truly appreciate his efforts – a reminder that Hell really is other people.

Words by Anthony McGlynn

Uzumaki (1998-1999)

Viz

Written and illustrated by: Junji Ito

What it’s about: Life is pretty typical in the town of Kurouzu-cho, that is, until one day, its people start to become obsessed with spirals. As the obsession spreads, local high schooler Kirie Goshima starts to investigate what’s going on, discovering a horrifying secret about her home.

Why we like it: Arguably the best-known horror manga of all time (certainly in the West), Uzumaki’s reputation precedes it. This series boasts some of the gnarliest and grisliest art ever put to the page and tales so twisted (pun intended) they’ll turn your hair white. A personal favorite of mine that captures the true horror of Ito’s warped mind is The Snail – a story so strange it’s lived in my mind rent-free for more than a decade. Don’t be put off by its dreadful anime adaptation; this is arguably the Mona Lisa of horror manga.

Words by Tom Percival

