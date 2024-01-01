Save an epic 34% off these Dragon Ball Z Dende & Porunga figures

Dragon Ball fans can grab a rare 34% off deal on highly coveted Porunga & Dende figures set with glow and audio features.

Fans of Dragon Ball Z, rejoice. Tamashii Nations has released an incredible Porunga and Dende figure that brings the intensity of Planet Namek and the Freiza saga right into your display. One look at this figure makes it easy to see why.

The hyper-detailed Porunga sculpture impresses with its enormous presence and intricate textures worthy of the Eternal Dragon. Thanks to adjustable limbs and posing options, collectors can recreate intense wish-granting scenes from the Planet Namek sagas.

Article continues after ad

Dende also features in the figure, ready to summon Porunga with his alternate heads and hands. Place his figure on the display stand to activate the built-in NFC reader. This makes the seven Dragon Balls illuminate with an awesome glowing effect.

Article continues after ad

Grab 34% off these Dende & Porunga Dragonball Z figures

Amazon

The set’s audio features make the deal even sweeter. You can push buttons on the figures to play actual voice clips from the characters. Hearing Porunga and Dende call out attacks mid-battle adds exciting realism.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

At over 30% off the retail price, this Porunga & Dende set gift wraps tremendous value for Dragon Ball collectors. It’s an iconic centerpiece sure to take any anime display to the next level.

For DBZ fans, deals like this are as rare as a dragon wish. So act fast and power up your collection with these additions, especially given that it’s up at a hefty discount, too.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.