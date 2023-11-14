Sasaki and Peeps: Everything we know so far

Fantasy comedy series Sasaki and Peeps’ upcoming anime adaptation is just around the corner. Here is everything we know so far about it.

Buncololi and Kantoku’s light novel series Sasaki and Peeps (also known as Sasaki to Pii-chan) has gained a steadily growing fan base since it was first released as a web novel in 2018. Why? Because the series offers a surprisingly relatable look at adult life. But with a fantasy twist, of course.

While the anime adaptation was announced back in 2022, fans began to lose hope of seeing it on their screens. However, a recent announcement has renewed their excitement.

Here’s all the info we have on the upcoming Sasaki and Peeps anime series, including the premiere window, cast and crew, and a teaser trailer.

Sasaki and Peep’s anime adaptation will premiere on November 18, at Anime NYC 2023.

In early November 2023, Crunchyroll announced that there would be an exclusive early screening of Sasaki and Peeps first episode at Anime NYC 2023.

However, if you can’t make the event, the series is slated to official air on Crunchyroll in January 2024. However, we currently don’t have an official release date for the series.

Sasaki and Peeps plot

The story follows Sasaki, a regular guy stuck in a boring office job that leaves him tired, unfulfilled and desperately lonely. One day, he decides to check out a pet shop to find himself a companion. But little does he know, this impulsive visit will set off a chain of events that change his life forever.

At the pet shop, he picks up an ordinary but cute bird, that ends up being a wise sage from another world. This companion gives Sasaki supernatural abilities that he hopes he can use for a more peaceful (and easier) life. However, a bunch of quirky characters have different plans for him, which set the events of the story in motion.

Sasaki and Peeps cast, crew and production

Produced by Tokyo-based Silver Link animation studio, known for producing slice-of-life stories like WataMote and Mitsuboshi Colors, this upcoming series promises to be “kawaii.”

Only four cast members have been announced so far:

Pii-chan voiced by Aoi Yūki (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

Sasaki voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Gintama)

Otonari-san voiced by Akari Kito (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Hoshizaki voiced by Rie Takahashi (Hell’s Paradise)

Directed by Mirai Minato, known for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (2020), with the script by Japanese singer and writer Deko Akao (Komi Can’t Communicate), fans will be assured that this new series has the star-power behind it to make it a memorable hit.

Is there a trailer?

The first teaser trailer for Sasaki and Peeps came in July 2022.

A full-length trailer hasn’t been released for Sasaki and Peeps yet. However, the first teaser trailer came over a year ago in July 2022, featuring the main characters Sasaki and Pii-chan, and offering a quick glimpse at the story.

With the anime scheduled to be released in January 2024, and the first episode airing at Anime NYC 2023, we’re sure that a new official trailer will come any day now.

What about the Sasaki and Peeps video game?

A genre-bending MMORG game version is being developed.

Sasaki and Peep’s official video game was first announced via Twitter in July 2023. And in August 2023, the first teaser trailer was released. The game, called Sasaki and Peeps: Mid-life Revolution is an MMORPG based on the upcoming anime and will be available on G123 in 2024.

While the official release date is still unknown, the game says it will allow you to travel a 3D version of modern Japan and another world with Peeps by your side. What’s not to like?

