Sakamoto Days unveils new trailer and everyone’s saying the same thing

Netflix just shared the final Sakamoto Days trailer, and fans are now a little less worried about the animation not being on par with the manga’s quality.

Since the first trailer, released in May 2024, many fans have complained that the animation didn’t highlight the action sequences enough. As the manga is filled with beloved, action-packed scenes, some started worrying that the anime would fail to capture them.

After Netflix dropped the opening sequence last weekend, many expressed even more concerns, given that openings usually feature higher quality than the episodes themselves. However, this one looked stiffer than expected for such a highly anticipated series.

Article continues after ad

The new trailer features the English dub cast and is more focused on action scenes, leaving fans more impressed with the series.

Fans are excited about Sakamoto Days, but still wary

On Reddit’s largest Sakamoto Days community, the reaction to the new trailer is generally more positive. – or rather, it’s being described as “decent”. Not good, not bad, but “decent”. But most seem to agree this is the best trailer so far.

Article continues after ad

One user said, “It’s definitely the best trailer. I would still argue that the fights look incredibly stiff and I’m expecting mostly still impact shots like the bike scene in the trailer. Which really sucks. But unlike a lot of people on the sub, I’m fine with the character designs. They look fine enough.”

Article continues after ad

Another wrote, “Some parts are good some are bad so can’t say for sure but the thing is all fans were expecting great animation sooo ig we are not cooked but slow boiling.”

A third added, “Agreed. There are some good impact shots in the trailer. But I’m suspecting these are probably some of the best shots in the entire season, which is not a good sign”.

A few users have also complained about the anime’s marketing strategy. One commented, “God where was this in all the other trailers. It actually has action and shows fights, I’m bewildered as to why this was left out for so long”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another one added, “The marketing for the series has been baffling ngl. Why would you put the action part that everyone wanted to see on the last trailer, and the dub one at that? Gave people more action scenes sooner would’ve helped with discussion a lot.”

Other fans are excited to check the animation out, despite all the concerns people have expressed. One commented, “You know if this was the first trailer we saw months ago, this sub wouldn’t be as dire and skeptical as it looks better than the other trailers. Let’s just appreciate that we have an anime adaption at all”.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know when Sakamoto Days will be out on Netflix, check out our guide to the Sakamoto Days release schedule. Meanwhile, you can also check the most anticipated anime coming in 2025 and the most underrated anime of 2024.