Sakamoto Days release time and Netflix schedule

Sakamoto Days is one of the most anticipated series for this Winter 2025 anime season.

As Black Clover was moved from Shonen Jump to the Jump GIGA magazine in 2023 and both Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia concluded last year, it might be Shonen Jump’s current biggest hit in serialization.

Netflix also seems to be betting this one will become one of its most significant exclusive anime series. The series is already beloved by many, and some fans are even worried the animation is not getting the treatment it deserves.

The first episode, set to debut this week on Netflix, will be crucial in determining whether the anime can live up to the high expectations.

What time is Sakamoto Days out on Netflix?

The first episode of Sakamoto Days will premiere globally on Netflix on January 11, 2025. Netflix has yet to confirm the exact time of its release, but it’s expected to drop at 6am PT/9am ET.

In Japan, the first episode will air on TV at 11pm (JST). Netflix could add it to its international catalog at the same time (this is what happens with My Happy Marriage), but there may be a delay of up to a few hours after the Japanese broadcast.

If the episode premieres simultaneously on Netflix and Japanese TV, the release schedule in many countries will be as follows:

US (PT/EDT): 6am/9am

Mexico (Mexico City): 8am

Canada (Ottawa): 9am

Brazil: 11am

Portugal and Western Europe: 2pm

UK (GMT): 2pm

Spain and Central Europe: 3pm

Algeria: 3pm

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4pm

South Africa: 4pm

Egypt: 4pm

Ethiopia: 5pm

Turkey: 5pm

India: 7:30pm

South Korea: 11pm

Australia (Canberra/AEDT): 1am (Sunday, January 12)

New Zealand (NZDT): 3am (Sunday, January 12)

How many episodes are there?

So far, no official information has been shared regarding the exact length of the first season, but it has been confirmed it will be split into two non-consecutive cours, with the second part slated for July 2025 (on Mondays, at midnight JST).

Typically, a cour consists of around 12 episodes. However, rumors suggest that, in this case, each cour will contain 11 episodes.

Sakamoto Days release schedule

If the first part features 11 episodes, and no delays take place, Sakamoto Days’ release schedule should be as follows:

Episode 1: January 11, 2025

Episode 2: January 18, 2025

Episode 3: January 25, 2025

Episode 4: February 1, 2025

Episode 5: February 8, 2025

Episode 6: February 15, 2025

Episode 7: February 22, 2025

Episode 8: March 1, 2025

Episode 9: March 8, 2025

Episode 10: March 15, 2025

Episode 11: March 22, 2025

What is Sakamoto Days about?

The story centers on Taro Sakamoto, a former hitman who left the criminal underworld after falling in love. Over the years, he built a family and settled into a quieter life, even gaining a few extra pounds. However, his dark past continues to haunt him, as mafia leaders feel betrayed by his departure.

While it shares a similar premise to Gokushufudo, another title available on Netflix, Sakamoto Days is more action-packed, focusing on Sakamoto trying to protect his family from the dangerous forces pursuing them.

For more content, check out our roundup of the most anticipated anime coming in 2025. You can also take a look at the Solo Leveling Season 2 release schedule and the most underrated anime of 2024.