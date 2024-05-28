Sakamoto Days fans call out “weird” Jujutsu Kaisen fandom in online fight

Sakamoto Days is finally getting an anime adaptation, but fandom is already enraged with Jujutsu Kaisen fans for comparing the main character to Gojo and Geto.

Sakamoto Days by Yuuto Suzuki is one of the most popular new-gen manga. The story follows Tarou Sakamoto, who was the greatest hitman of all time. However, he left the underworld after falling in love and now works as a convenience store clerk.

The story continues as Tarou finds it difficult to leave his dark past. Netflix announced the highly anticipated anime adaptation with a new trailer and character design. However, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans compared Sakamoto Days’ main character’s appearance with Gojo and Geto, which didn’t sit well with the entire fandom.

One fan commented: “No god, no, please, weird JJK fandom please, stay away from this franchise.”

“Why do JJK fans always have to make it about themselves,” said another.

However, some of the JJK fans spoke against the controversy. One fan said: “Us ‘fangirls’ have been reading Sakadays for years too, and we don’t plan to go anywhere. This manga doesn’t belong to you all. Stop acting like y’all are still 5 years old and grow up.”

The controversy blew up so much that Jujutsu Kaisen leaker Go_Jover, who rarely talks about the discourse among the fandom, said, “Good Morning. News update of JJK fandom from 2nd Day of Break Week, JJK ‘Girlies’ are once again at war with Sakamoto Fans. JJK ‘Dudebros’ were also seen at the crime scene, catching some strays. That’s all for now. Signing off.”

The discussion is still trending between both fandoms as anime enthusiasts await the debut of Sakamoto Days anime.

