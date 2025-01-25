Sakamoto Days Episode 3 finally introduces this fan-favorite character

Sakamoto Days seems to be gaining momentum on Netflix.

The first episode debuted on January 11, but early criticism from fans, who took issue with the show’s animation, may have driven some viewers away from it.

However, it appears to be swaying the public. It has already ranked among the most-watched non-English shows on the platform, sitting in second place on the global chart behind Squid Game Season 2.

In Episode 3, a major supporting character is introduced in the story: Nagumo, one of the most beloved characters in the fandom.

Article continues after ad

Nagumo arrives in Sakamoto Days Episode 3

Nagumo is a recurring supporting character. He is an assassin, but one of Sakamoto’s few allies.

He appears to warn Sakamoto that the Japanese Association of Assassins has put a 1 billion yen bounty on Sakamoto’s head. He leaves the scene shortly after, but he’s still presented in a very charismatic and funny way.

In the only popularity poll for the series so far (which took place in 2023), he ranked in second place, only behind Shin Asakura.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given that Shin could be considered the main character, as most of the story is told from his perspective, Nagumo made a major achievement ranking higher than other characters from the main story. Sakamoto himself, for example, ranked fifth.

The anime is currently covering the Amusement Park Arc: Sakamoto goes to a local park with his family, a place where they are easy targets for assassins.

For this reason, Lu and Shin are trying to protect the family while ensuring that Sakamoto’s wife and daughter, Aoi and Hana, won’t notice that there are people after them.

Article continues after ad

The best part comes when Shin fights against Tatsu, the main hitman targeting Sakamoto in this episode, during a rollercoaster ride. The action here is thrilling and the fight scenes are well-adapted.

Sadly, for those who enjoyed meeting Lu in the last episode, she doesn’t have much screen time in this one.

Article continues after ad

What’s next for the story?

Given the events of the manga, the next episode is likely to still be set in the amusement park.

Episode 4 should show more of Lu and Sakamoto in action, as more assassins will come for them.

Article continues after ad

Considering the anime is generally adapting around three manga chapters per episode, this arc will likely end in Episode 5, before starting the Lab Arc.

Meanwhile, you can check more on other Winter 2025 anime, like Solo Leveling, Castlevania: Nocturne and The Apothecary Diaires.