Sakamoto Days Chapter 184: Release date & spoiler speculation

The situation at JAA Prison turns from bad to worse as Atari makes a bad prediction, so will Shin and the others be safe in Sakamoto Days Chapter 184?

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days features Shin and Heisuke in the dangerous JAA Prison where they went willingly to track down a Fortune Teller. Atari is a former member of the JAA and a famed Fortune Teller.

However, since JAA has arrested her because of her mistakes, the duo has no choice but to seek her out at the lowest level of the prison. They also meet Boiled, a former assassin who attacked Taro and Shin during the Amusement Park Arc.

Chapter 183 sheds more light on the Prison Guard, Jo Shackles, as fans find out about his past. However, Atari’s prediction cast a dark shadow among the prisoners. Which three characters will die inside the prison?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 will be released on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will likely delve deeper into Shin’s new ability. Shin was at his wit’s end when Heisuke was suffering inside the freezing chamber and he knew their time was up. It wouldn’t be long before Jo let Shin, Heisuke, and Boiled freeze to death.

Just in the nick of time, Shin unlocked a new ability, which controlled several minds and gave Jo a serious injury as soon as he wished for the latter’s death. However, the shadow of death still looms over the heads of the three people.

Atari said that she’s certain at least three people will lose their lives today. While it may seem like she’s talking about Shin, Heisuke, and Boiled, she doesn’t actually know the names of the three unlucky people.

Furthermore, she specifically said “at least,” which means there’s a chance a bigger incident will happen resulting in more than three deaths. For now, it appears Jo wouldn’t be able to torture the bright and young assassins as the upcoming chapter will reveal if he survived or not.

