Sakamoto Days Chapter 183: Release date & spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days has introduced another new character in the manga, so what will he do in Chapter 183?

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days has landed Shin and Heisuke in a prison where they seek the JAA’s fortune teller, who was arrested after making some mistakes during X’s activities. Taro Sakamoto leaves the two under Kindaka’s care so the veteran assassin can train them before the big fight against JAA.

Kindaka realizes that Shin’s first priority should be improving his ESP. Luckily, Nagumo enters the scene and tells them about Atari, and the only way to find her is in the prison. So, the duo turn themselves in by claiming to be the ones behind the museum’s attack.

She is being kept in the deepest level of the prison, which isn’t easy to access. They also meet Boiled, who attacked Taro and Shin during the Amusement Park Arc. Chapter 182 introduced Prison Guard Jo Shackles, who’s giving Shin a run for his money.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 will be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Chapter 183 spoiler speculation

Atari is still waiting for her “prince charming” who will rescue her. However, the manga has yet to reveal who she’s been referring to. The duo is stuck in a dangerous place where there’s no guarantee they can come out safely.

Atari claimed that her predictions are never wrong. However, Nagumo said that she was arrested because she made some “bad calls” which implies her predictions didn’t help JAA during X’s attacks. There is a possibility she was wrongfully thrown into prison.

The last chapter featured the fight between Shin and Jo, which didn’t end in the former’s favor. The difference in their skills is massive as Jo proves the reason he’s a guard in JAA prison where they keep the most dangerous criminals.

The upcoming chapter will likely continue Shin’s struggles against this enemy. We may also see Taro, as he has yet to find out about the duo’s dangerous mission.

