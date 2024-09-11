Sakamoto Days Chapter 182: Release date & spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 will continue the struggles of Shin and Heisuke as they enter prison to seek out a fortune teller.

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days features Taro and his team’s struggle to improve themselves before the fight against JAA. Shin and Heisuke were training relentlessly under Kindaka. The veteran assassin realizes Shin needs to improve his ESP more than his physical skills.

That’s when Nagumo enters the scene and tells them about JAA’s fortune teller who was recently arrested after making some mistakes during X’s activities. Hence, Shin and Heisuke turn themselves in by claiming to be the ones behind the museum’s attack.

Chapter 181 introduces the fortune teller, Atari, a young girl who’s serving her sentence in the prison as she awaits her prince charming. But who is she talking about?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 will be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 will likely reveal the identity of Atari’s Prince Charming. It could be either Shin, Heisuke or even someone else. Nagumo confirms there’s no guarantee that the duo can make it out of prison safely.

Atari is being kept in the deepest level of the prison, which is not easy to access. The duo also meets Boiled, one of the assassins of the Dondenkai agency, who attacked Taro and Shin during the Amusement Park Arc. He was arrested soon after the incident.

He may prove to be an ally in the upcoming chapter. However, what’s surprising is Atari’s introduction as she says her predictions are never wrong. Nagumo said that she was arrested because she made some “bad calls” which implies her predictions didn’t help JAA during X’s attacks.

Hence, it’s possible she was wrongfully thrown into prison. The upcoming chapter will most likely shed some light on her past and how she ended up there. However, Shin and Heisuke may not meet her in next chapter because breaking through the security will be more difficult than they realize.

