Sakamoto Days Chapter 181: Release date & spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 will continue the story as we find out what will happen to Shin and Heisuke after they turn themselves in.

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days focuses on Taro and his team training relentlessly to improve their skills. They’re going to fight the JAA and attempt to take it over. However, even someone like Taro can’t handle the elite assassins all by himself.

Meanwhile, Shin and Heisuke are currently training under Kindaka, who just woke up from a coma. Kindaka also joined them in their mission before revealing how he had always been frustrated by JAA.

Chapter 180 reveals that JAA once had a fortune teller who was arrested recently after making a bunch of mistakes during X’s activities. However, Shin is determined to track down the mysterious person and find out how to improve his ESP.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 will be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7am PT. So, You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 will focus on Shin and Heisuke as they navigate through the jail and locate the fortune teller. Kindaka realizes Shin is talented, so instead of focusing on his physical skills, he should be improving his ESP.

Shin is also desperate to improve and be of help to Taro, which will give him a much higher advantage in battle. If they manage to get the fortune teller on their side, they will also have a valuable new member in their team. The upcoming chapter will likely introduce them.

The only problem is Taro is unaware of what the two of them did in his absence. When Nagumo asks about it, Kindaka plans not to tell Taro about the situation. He also seems relieved to have the youngsters off his back. However, if Taro were to find out, he wouldn’t sit idly by.

For now, however, he is focusing on how to fight more Order members and experience near-death situations. That’s the only way for him to improve and get one step closer to his goal.

