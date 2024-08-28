Sakamoto Days Chapter 180: Release date & spoiler speculation

Taro Sakamoto wants to take over JAA but it’s easier said than done. Here’s what you need to know about Sakamoto Days Chapter 180.

The current arc of Sakamoto Days focuses on Taro and his team trying to improve their skills. Uzuki’s whereabouts remain unknown but he still wants to destroy JAA. On the other hand, Taro realizes he can’t live a peaceful life as long as JAA exists.

So, he wants to take over the organization and turn his convenience store into a national chain store. Shin and Heisuke are in for one crazy training session since Kindaka never goes easy on young talents. On the other hand, Kindaka has nothing left to teach Taro.

He says Taro can only improve after being on the verge of death. The only people who can push him that far are members of the Order. In Chapter 179, he fights Torres and realizes his limitations.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 will be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7am PT. So, You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 will likely feature Kindaka training Shin and Heisuke. Shin and Heisuke may have potential but they’re nowhere near the level of Order members. They can’t join the other fighters like Taro, Kindaka, and Nagumo in the battle unless they significantly improve themselves.

Kindaka is one of the rare talents in the assassin world and he joins Taro’s side in taking over JAA. On the other hand, Taro sees the difference in his power after fighting Torres.

In the meantime, Taro might challenge Torres again. Torres is one of the strongest characters in the series and Taro knows he would’ve died if the former was seriously fighting him. However, as the chapter ends, Taro thinks about Kindaka’s words.

The veteran assassin says Taro relies too much on luck and it’s all about how he plays the hand he’s dealt with. Taro ponders over what it means. This is a hint that Kindaka knows how Taro can turn this situation into an advantage which will likely be revealed in Chapter 180.

