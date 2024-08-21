Sakamoto Days Chapter 179: Release date & spoiler speculation

Taro and his team are training diligently to improve their skills, as Kindaka gives him a piece of valuable advice, so here’s what you need to know about Sakamoto Days Chapter 179.

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days focuses on Taro and his team setting up the most difficult goal for themselves: to take over JAA. Kindaka wakes up from his eight-year coma, which is a blessing in disguise.

He is still the fastest assassin and he gives Taro’s group a pretty hard time after waking up. Taro requests Kindaka to train him, Shin, and Heisuke. Shin and Heisuke have talent but lack experience and their skills are still incomparable to fighting the Order members.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Taro is not as skillful as before after living a carefree life for five years. Although Kindaka agrees to train Shin and Heisuke in Chapter 178, he sets up a new goal for Taro.

Article continues after ad

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 will be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7am PT. So, You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 179 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

Kindaka agrees to join Taro in his mission to take over JAA. The goal seems out of reach for now, but he’s already been fed up with Asaki before he went into a coma. However, instead of training Taro, Kindaka asks him to fight Order members.

Article continues after ad

He says he has nothing left to teach Taro and the latter can only gain more strength when he’s on the verge of death. Torres is the first Order member Taro comes across. The upcoming chapter will most likely feature their fight.

Furthermore, Shin and Heisuke are in for one crazy training session since Kindaka never goes easy on young talents. We will likely see how those two deal with Kindaka’s intense training session.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, it’s unclear what Nagumo’s next move will be after he was expelled from the Order. The manga still hasn’t revealed his deal with Yotsamura. However, on the bright side, Nagumo is on Taro’s side and will still help him accomplish his goal.

For more of the finest anime on offer, check out our lists of the best short anime, highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2024, most underrated anime of 2023, and the best anime like Solo Leveling.