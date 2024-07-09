Sakamoto Days Chapter 174: Release date & spoiler speculation

Rion and Uzuki are on the run but don’t have a particular destination in mind, so here’s what you need to know about Sakamoto Days Chapter 174.

Sakamoto Days is a popular manga by Yuuto Suzuki, following Tarou Sakamoto, who was the greatest hitman of all time. However, he left the underworld after falling in love and now works as a convenience store clerk.

Tarou still can’t fully escape his dark past when a bounty is on his head. While fans await the anime adaptation, which will be released in 2025, the manga continues the ninth story arc. This arc began in Chapter 164, and picks up after the attack on the exhibition. The new order considers Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki as dangerous targets.

In the meantime, Uzuki attempts to use his new identity as Takamura to kill the rest of the JAA. The latest chapter revisits the moments following Kindaka’s death. Now that Uzuki and Rion have escaped, what’s next for them?

Since there’s no break this week, Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 will be released on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 global release timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

Rion and Uzuki flee and take refuge in a local automobile. Rion asks Uzuki about his future ambitions. Repeating his wish to return to Al-Kamar, Uzuki tells Rion the name of the orphanage. She acknowledges her understanding but cautions him that returning would allow the same things to continue.

Although the chapter has its fair share of lighthearted moments, it ends on a rather ambiguous note as a sense of impending doom lingers. The upcoming chapter will likely continue their journey as they fight against JAA.

Their main goal will most likely be to devise a plan to free Gaku and the other youngsters from the repressive institution. The chapter will offer a mix of action, emotional depth, and significant plot twists that will impact the series’ future.

