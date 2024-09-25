Re:Zero Season 3 premieres with a feature-length episodes, and fans are ecstatic

Anime fans are rejoicing as the long-anticipated Re:Zero Season 3 is all set to debut with a 90-minute premiere episode.

There are lots of isekai anime being released every year, but few have left a mark like Re:Zero. The dark fantasy anime show brilliantly meshes the common isekai tropes with psychological thriller elements, creating a product so intriguing that it has viewers hooked from the get-go.

After two successful and high-rated seasons, the anime series is coming back in Fall 2024 with Re:Zero Season 3. It’s one of the most anticipated upcoming anime of the year. So, needless to say, fans are beyond excited for its debut in October.

The first episode of Re:Zero Season 3 will be released on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with a 90-minute runtime. Following this, the rest of the episodes will be airing weekly. The third season has 16 episodes, so unless there’s any delay, the finale will be on January 15, 2025.

Episode 1 of Season 3, titled ‘Theatrical Malice’, has already released a bunch of preview images, giving viewers a glimpse into what to expect. The previews show Subaru with Beatrice, Emilia, Priscilla, Anastasia with Julius, and Garfiel among others.

Fans are ecstatic about the acclaimed anime returning and many are expressing their excitement on social media. One X user shared, “OMG I AM SOOOOO EXCITED!! #TEAMBEATRICE!!”

“The God of isekai is back,” wrote another, with a third joining: “We won so hard. 90-minute premiere is back.”

While most fans are looking forward to Re:Zero Season 3, many are also sharing how they’ve watched the first episode thanks to the recent Netflix breach which leaked numerous anime and TV shows, including Dandadan, Arcane Season 2, and Terminator Zero.

The first episode of Re:Zero Season 3 was also leaked, but only the French dub. Thankfully, the breach has been dealt with, so viewers can finally properly watch the anime and appreciate the effort that went into making it.

While you wait for the premiere episode, check out when some of the other upcoming anime will be out with our guides to Lazarus, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy, and Dragon Ball Daima.